KC Royals announce multi-year extension for GM J.J. Picollo after historic 2024

While Kansas City Royals fans continue to wonder if the team has one more free-agent move up its sleeve, it was a long-term commitment that made headlines on Monday. The Royals announced a contract extension for executive vice president and general manager J.J. Picollo, keeping him with the organization through the 2030 season, with a club option for 2031. The team also exercised manager Matt Quatraro’s option for 2026, securing his role for at least two more seasons.

“Leading the Royals’ [baseball operations] is an honor that I take seriously every day,” Picollo said. “[Quatraro] helps push us in so many ways, particularly with collaboration between departments and constantly seeking new answers so I’m thrilled that he will be with us into the future. John [Sherman]’s confidence in how we operate is humbling and only adds to our collective focus on adding to what the Royals mean to Kansas City and giving our fans a championship team to root for.”

The KC Royals wouldn't be where they are without J.J. Picollo and Matt Quatraro

Picollo, now nearly two decades into his tenure with Kansas City, is beginning his third full season as general manager. He originally joined the organization in 2006 as director of player development, coming in as part of Dayton Moore’s front office staff. Over the years, he climbed through the ranks, officially taking over as general manager in September 2022, before also earning the executive vice president title a year later.

“J.J. is one of the top executives in baseball, and I am proud that he’s leading our pursuit of a championship,” said Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman. “His ability to lead and connect with people, his intellectual curiosity, and his innovative methods of combining the best of traditional scouting and player development with advanced sciences and technologies are driving us toward that ultimate goal.”

Since Picollo took over, the Royals have revamped their front office and player development structure, hiring more than 30 new personnel in baseball operations since 2022. He also led one of the franchise’s most aggressive offseasons, overseeing $110 million spent in free agency and signing shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to a record-breaking 14-year extension. Those moves helped push Kansas City back into relevancy, culminating in an 86-win season and an ALDS appearance in 2024.

At the dugout level, Quatraro’s role in that success shouldn’t be overlooked. In just his second season as manager, he helped guide a 30-win improvement from 2023, culminating in a Wild Card sweep of the Baltimore Orioles. His efforts earned him second place in AL Manager of the Year voting — and now, at least another season leading the Royals’ resurgence.