Weekend starters prove some things for the KC Royals
SATURDAY: A rocky start didn't prevent Daniel Lynch from looking healthy
His second big league game back after suffering a spring training rotator cuff injury gave Saturday starter Lynch the opportunity to show, after pitching decently against Washington last Sunday, that he is indeed healthy. For an inning, though, fans had to wonder, and perhaps worry.
That's because the Rockies pounded Lynch, who held the Nationals to two runs in 5.1 innings last weekend, for five runs in the very first inning. Yes, a Bobby Witt Jr. error contributed, but Lynch bore primary responsibility for the mess after hitting leadoff man Charlie Backmon and giving up run-scoring singles to McMahon and Randal Grichuk, a two-run triple to Elehuris Montero, and an RBI sac fly to Brenton Doyle. Lynch and the Royals finished the frame behind 5-0.
Fortunately, the Lynch of the next four innings bore little resemblance to the Lynch of the first. Before bowing to the bullpen after the fifth, Lynch gave Colorado only three more hits and a walk and struck out six. His taking the loss was no surprise (Colorado defeated KC 6-4), but everything Lynch did after that fateful opening inning tends to prove his rotator cuff is in fine shape.
And finally: Brady Singer...