Weekend starters prove some things for the KC Royals
SUNDAY: Pitcher Brady Singer continued to get better for the KC Royals
His start Sunday afternoon was important for Singer, loser of the consistency he discovered last season and converted into the 10-5, 3.23 ERA campaign via which he earned the Bruce Rice Pitcher of the Year Award as the club's best hurler and set himself up to be the staff ace going forward. Singer started the day 3-4 with a ghastly 7.12 ERA but, after yielding only two runs in five innings to Washington last weekend, 1-0, 4.35 in his last four starts.
Sunday's matinee, then, gave Singer the chance to keep his improving work going. And anyone anticipating just that result didn't go home disappointed.
Singer was superb, perhaps the best he's been all season. The Rockies couldn't score even a single off of him. He hurled 5.2 scoreless innings; only when Nolan Jones singled and later reached third in the fourth did Colorado mount any kind of threat against Singer.
He also struck out seven and, on top of that, didn't walk a batter. He gave way to the bullpen, which also didn't allow Colorado a run, after Moustakas singled with two away in the sixth.
So, things continue to look better for Singer, who evened his record at 4-4 and lowered that unsightly ERA to 6.45.