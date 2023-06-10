Vinnie-less KC Royals trying again against Baltimore
Daniel Lynch, working in only his third game of the season and coming off two relatively decent starts, gave the KC Royals a quality start Friday night, but a quiet offense that put only two runners in scoring position all evening doomed them to a 3-2 road loss in Baltimore.
Unfortunately, the Royals lost more than the game. A shoulder injury, one that the club describes as "right shoulder instability", forced Vinnie Pasquantino out of the game in the seventh and onto the 10-day Injured List. (Edward Olivares, who spent Friday on the Restricted List, returns today and takes Pasquantino's spot on the active roster).
Pasquantino's injury deprives Kansas City of a major offensive force just when they need it most. Friday's loss was the Royals' fourth in a row, the 18th in their last 25 games, and kept them winless on this short, six-game road trip that ends tomorrow afternoon against the Orioles. Now without Pasquantino, the 18-45 last-place Royals take on the O's at 3:05 p.m. CT today at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
What will the lineups look like?
Here's who KC Royals manager Matt Quatraro is relying on today in Baltimore
This afternoon's Kansas City lineup:
Today's Baltimore lineup features a familiar former KC Royals player
Ryan O'Hearn didn't see action Friday night, but Orioles' manager Brandon Hyde has the ex-Royal in this afternoon's lineup:
O'Hearn, traded by the Royals to the Orioles in January, is enjoying a good season, hitting .286 with three home runs in 21 games this season.
Who are today's starting pitchers for the KC Royals and Baltimore?
Quatraro's choice to face Oriole starter Cole Irvin is Brady Singer, who looks to boost his 4-4 record over .500. Singer comes in after impressively evening that record against Colorado Sunday—in 5.2 innings, he didn't allow the Rockies to score, struck out seven, and didn't walk anyone.
He took a loss in his only career appearance against the O's, a game in which he handed them seven runs in just two innings.
Irvin is 0-2 this season for Baltimore, a team trying to keep pace with Tampa Bay in the American League East—at 39-24, the Orioles are in second place, 6.5 games behind the Rays.
The Royals might enjoy some success at the plate with Irvin, who's been battered for 15 runs in 13 innings over four appearances this season. But in four career starts against them, he's been stingy, giving them only a half-dozen runs across 24.2 innings (2.19 ERA).
How can KC Royals fans follow this Saturday matinee against Baltimore?
Bally Sports Kansas City has the telecast of today's game, which can also be heard on KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio and the affiliates of the Royals Radio Network.