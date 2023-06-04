Weekend starters prove some things for the KC Royals
Fans usually can't find things to make a three-game series between last-place teams too interesting. Such wasn't the case, though, leading up to the three-contest set the KC Royals and Colorado completed Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
As we wrote in this space Thursday, the games collectively offered up what might prove to be Mike Moustakas' last Kansas City appearance as a player, and chances for Royals' starters Jordan Lyles, Daniel Lynch, and Brady Singer to prove some important things. And although the Royals lost two of three to the Rockies, the weekend really didn't disappoint.
They had to wait until Sunday, but KC Royals fans finally saw The Moose
Followers of Mike Moustakas, of which there must be many among Royals faithful, didn't get to see him play Friday or Saturday. He didn't crack the lineup in either game, both of which his club won, but whether or not treating those fans to at least a glimpse of Moose on the field mattered to him or not, Colorado manager Bud Black started him at first base Sunday.
Those who chose to attend—MLB.com put the number at 13,128, a little more than one-third of The K's capacity—gave Moustakas a nice ovation when he stepped to the plate in the first inning and, although it threatened for a moment the Royals' precarious 2-0 lead, seemed to appreciate his ninth-inning single. It was one of his two hits.
Whether Moose, now only a part-time player who finished the day at .244, plays in Kansas City again remains to be seen.
On to Lyles, Lynch, and Singer...