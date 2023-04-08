Three KC Royals prospects to watch in Low-A Columbia
The KC Royals are quickly losing fan interest at the major league level after a terrible start to the 2023 season. But, that does not extend to their farm teams, chock full of intriguing prospects in the 2023 season. Despite the lack of success at the major league level, the Royals' newfound focus on developing young talent in their farm system could pay off in the long run, as they look to build a strong foundation for future success. Additionally, the team's commitment to player development and scouting bodes well for their ability to rebuild and compete in the coming years.
The KC Royals farm system begins with the Columbia Fireflies. What prospects there should fans keep tabs on?
A prospect's first step beyond rookie ball in the Royals system is through Columbia, South Carolina, home of the Columbia Fireflies. The Low-A team is the most geographically separated from Kansas City, at nearly 1,000 miles from Kauffman Stadium. Despite the distance, the Low-A team serves as a crucial training ground for future Royals players and offers a glimpse into the organization's promising talent pipeline. Fans can keep an eye on rising stars and potential major league players at this level.
The Fireflies started their season on April 6, just one of many games to come this season. Projecting which prospects will do what in Columbia is no easy task. It is a mixed bag of former international free agents, high draft picks, and impressive late-round fliers. But, all those things and more are important to a “re-building” Royals farm system.
For fans looking to the future, what Fireflies players could elevate their status and long-term outlook in 2023?