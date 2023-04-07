Three KC Royals prospects to watch in High-A Quad Cities
The KC Royals are already through their first two series of the 2023 season with little to show in the win column. The major league club has struggled offensively so far, ranking in the AL's bottom third in many metrics. The pitching staff has been good at preventing runs so far, but other concerning signs remain with the Royals pitching. Overall, fan attendance has dwindled, and interest remains higher at the downtown stadium than with the on-field product.
The KC Royals farm teams are starting their 2023 seasons soon. What prospects in Quad Cities should fans be watching for?
The Royals' farm system is rife with intriguing prospects for fans that want to look toward the future. The minor-league season is just ramping up, with the Quad Cities River Bandits season beginning at home on April 7. The Royals' High-A affiliate is located in Davenport, Iowa, and plays in the beautiful Modern Woodmen Park. The River Bandits are a six-hour drive from Kauffman Stadium, but their players still have a long journey to the major leagues.
Nonetheless, several high-profile Royals draft picks will make their High-A debuts this season, with more to come from Low-A Columbia. Outfielder Gavin Cross, the ninth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is the marquee addition to the River Bandits roster in 2023. Cross made his spring training debut for the Royals and had some moments that should tantalize fans. The 22-year-old still has more development to do, but he is Kansas City's top prospect. Cross could outplay his High-A competition and move quickly on to Double-A affiliate Northwest Arkansas, where the competition level rises once again.
But, there are dozens more players who will represent the River Bandits this season. Outside of Cross, who are three prospects that Royals fans should keep tabs on?