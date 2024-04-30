The KC Royals will have a different look against Toronto tonight
Kansas City and Toronto play Game 2 of their three-game set.
The KC Royals, in Toronto seeking a win against the Blue Jays, fell short Monday night. The four runs the Jays scored in 2.2 innings off Jonathan Bowlan, a promising righthander making only his second major league start, propelled them to a 6-5 victory in the first game of a three contest series at Rogers Centre.
When the clubs meet tonight at 6:07 p.m. CDT, the Royals will have a bit of a different look. Nothing drastic, mind you, but different just the same.
Bowlan is gone — the team announced Tuesday afternoon he's been optioned back to, and pitcher Colin Selby called up from, Triple-A Omaha. Selby, acquired earlier this month in a trade with Pittsburgh for minor league hurler Connor Oliver, is primarily a reliever; in 21 games with the Bucs last year, he was 2-2 with a 9.00 ERA, and in five post-trade relief appearances for Omaha, he's surrendered five runs, walked four, and struck out seven across 4.1 innings.
The move is interesting, not only because Selby hasn't been overpowering for the Storm Chasers, but also because the Royals still have to determine who'll fill in for injured Alec Marsh when what would have been his next start comes up this weekend or early next week — Marsh's stay on the 15-day Injured List can't end until late next week at the earliest, and Selby starting in his place seems unlikely even considering the five starts he made for Pittsburg in 2023.
Other than the roster change, what else should fans know about tonight's game?
Who will start on the mound for Kansas City and Toronto?
Cole Ragans, recently projected by MLB.com to end up on the All-MLB team at the end of the season, gets the start for the Royals. He's 1-2 with a 3.90 ERA after beating Toronto in last Thursday's weather-shortened game at Kauffman Stadium. He'll be looking for his fourth quality start of the year.
José Berríos will start for the Blue Jays. He was on the losing end of Thursday's game, but the loss was his first of the season. He's 4-1, and his 1.23 ERA is the best in the majors.
What is Salvador Perez's status for this evening's game?
Listed in manager Matt Quatraro's original Monday lineup, Perez instead started the game in the dugout, a victim of back tightness. He singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth, though, and will be back in action at first base tonight.
How will the KC Royals line up tonight?
Here's Quatraro's lineup:
What does Toronto's lineup look like?
Manager John Schneider will deploy his team like this:
Is the game on television and radio?
Absolutely. Bally Sports Kansas City has it on TV, streamers can catch it via the sources in our guide to following the 2024 Royals, KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio has the contest in the KC area, and it can also be heard on the 50-station Royals Radio Network.