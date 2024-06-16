Salvador Perez set to return today for big KC Royals game
Almost two weeks have passed since the KC Royals began the ominous task of playing 13 straight games against first-place teams. The venture began in Cleveland with the team trailing the first-place Guardians by four games; the clubs split a series shortened by weather to two games. Kansas City then took two of three from Seattle before dropping all but one of their four contests with the Yankees.
Now in Los Angeles, where they've split the first two games of a three-game series with the Dodgers, the Royals conclude today their journey against top clubs with a 3:10 p.m. CDT tilt at Dodger Stadium. A win will give the Royals a 6-6 split of this long test and, if Cleveland loses to Toronto, put them right back where they were when it started — four games behind the Guardians.
It's an important game. Here's what to know.
Who are today's starting pitchers?
Brady Singer gets the starting assignment from manager Matt Quatraro. He's a respectable 4-3 with a 3.30 ERA; concerning, though, is the 0-1, 5.65 he's gone in his last three starts. The Yankees hammered him for seven runs (one unearned) in 5.2 innings Tuesday.
Dodger manager Dave Roberts, whose club's 43-29 record is good enough for a seven-game lead in the National League West, is sending Tyler Glasnow, 6-5 with a 3.24 ERA in 14 starts, to the mound. He's enjoyed success against the Royals: in four career starts, he's 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 24 innings.
Can the KC Royals continue to keep Shohei Ohtani in check?
So far, Kansas City's pitchers are succeeding against Ohtani, who'll enter this afternoon's game with an unsurprising .305/.377/.571 line, 17 home runs, and 44 RBI. He's managed only two singles in seven-at bats this series, and hasn't driven in a run. Keeping him quiet will be a key.
Will Salvador Perez be back for KC today?
Yes. Quatraro has Perez, who injured his knee in Friday's series opener, penciled in as the designated hitter. Here's the lineup:
Who's playing for the Dodgers?
Here's Roberts' lineup:
Where can KC Royals fans find today's game?
Bally Sports Kansas City, SportsNet LA, and MLBN (subject to blackout) will all televise the game. Streamers can find options here. Those preferring radio can tune to KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio in the KC area; the broadcast is also available on the many stations of the Royals Radio Network.
What's next for the Royals?
Kansas City has Monday off before finishing this road trip with three games at Oakland.