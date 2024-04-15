Probable starting pitchers and lineups, KC Royals vs. Chicago, April 15
Can Kansas City start another sweep of the White Sox tonight?
The KC Royals arrived in Chicago Sunday night haunted by two things — their 2-1 loss earlier in the day to the Mets, which cost them first place in the American League Central, and the apparent groin and hip injuries Salvador Perez suffered early in that game.
What welcomes them in the Windy City, however, could brighten up these Royals, who would have extended their short streak of series wins had they beaten New York Sunday. Much-improved Kansas City has a real chance to begin a potential new string of series victories tonight when they play the first of three games with the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. And that's because the White Sox, bad enough last season when their 101 losses were only five less than the Royals' 106, appear to be even worse this year.
The Sox, you see, are the embarrassed owners of a major league-worst 2-13 record, and have already lost five in a row once and four in a row twice; in fact, the 11-4 defeat they suffered in Cincinnati Sunday was their fourth straight.
So it is that former Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol's second season as Chicago manager may have him on the hot seat. Yes, key players Luis Robert Jr. and Yoan Moncada are out and won't be back anytime soon, but even with them in the lineup up the Sox are a bad team.
All that bodes well for the Royals, of course, and sweeping Chicago again isn't an unrealistic proposition. They can take the first step tonight when, on Jackie Robinson Day throughout the majors, scheduled Chicago starter Nick Nastrini (more on him in a moment) throws the first pitch at 6:40 p.m. CDT.
Who's starting on the mound for each club?
Seth Lugo, one of Kansas City's offseason free agent signees who's enjoying his new home, makes his third start of the season. He's 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA and beat the White Sox April 4 for his first Royal win; he gave up only one run in 6.2 innings in KC's lopsided 10-1 victory.
Grifol's original choice to start appeared to be Erick Fedde, who kept the Royals under control 10 days ago when he held them to one run in five innings, but rookie Nastrini will instead get the call and make his big league debut. He's struck out 13 in seven innings at Triple-A Charlotte this season, but has also given up seven runs.
What does Kansas City's starting lineup look like?
Not surprisingly, Perez won't play tonight. Here's the rest of manager Matt Quatraro's lineup:
How will Chicago line up against the KC Royals tonight?
Grifol's lineup:
What about TV, streaming, and radio?
Kansas City area fans can catch the game on Bally Sports Kansas City; those in the Chicago area can find it on NBC Sports Chicago.
Fans can locate streaming information in our guide to following the Royals.
Kansas City's KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio has the radio broadcast; check the 50-station Royals Radio Network for additional coverage.