Ranking longest MLB Playoffs droughts in KC Royals history

It’s been nine long years since the KC Royals reached the postseason and won the World Series in 2015, and the days remaining to clinch that elusive MLB Playoffs spot in 2024 are numbered. With six games to go, the Royals are still in line for a Wild Card spot, a return to the postseason, and positioned to end the second-longest playoff drought in franchise history.

The KC Royals are far from an MLB playoffs staple

Kansas City hasn’t been to the playoffs or had a winning season since the magical 2015 campaign, and given the franchise’s history, nine years isn’t that long. It’s only the third-longest current streak behind the Angels and Tigers, who haven’t been to the postseason since 2014. The Royals ended their 29-year postseason absence in 2014 when they earned the right to host the American League Wild Card game. It was the first time the Royals had made the playoffs since winning the 1985 World Series.

It was the second-longest playoff drought in the expanded postseason era (since 1969). The Montreal Expos-Washington Nationals franchise went 31 years, from 1981-2012, between playoff appearances.

Until the Royals returned to the postseason in 2014, an entire generation of Royals fans had never experienced playoff baseball, whereas the previous generation witnessed an exemplary period during which the franchise won seven division titles, two pennants, and one World Series championship from 1976 to 1985.

Things didn’t spiral out of control until after 1985.

The Royals finished two games out of first place in the AL West in 1987 and posted the second-best record in baseball in 1989 by winning 92 games. Sadly, division rival Oakland recorded the most wins that season and finished seven games ahead of Kansas City to win the West. Unfortunately, there was no AL Central, or Wild Cards, 35 years ago.

The real downfall of Royals’ baseball came following the 1994 players’ strike.

Kansas City never won more than 77 games the remainder of the decade and hit rock bottom in 2002, experiencing the first 100-loss season in franchise history by going 62-100. The organization endured three more 100-loss campaigns in the next four years, in 2004, 2005, and 2006.

Between the end of the strike and their return to the postseason, the Royals compiled just two winning seasons, one in 2003 and another in 2013. The 2024 Royals have already secured a winning season, but that doesn't mean they are a shoo-in for October baseball.

Ranking the worst MLB Playoffs droughts in Royals history

4. 2 years (1982-83)

After winning a split-season division championship in 1981 due to the players’ strike, Kansas City posted back-to-back second-place finishes in the AL West, three games back of the California Angels in 1982 and a distant 20 games behind the White Sox in 1983.

3. 7 years (1969-75)

The Royals finished second in the AL West three times in their first seven seasons before winning three consecutive division titles from 1976-78. The Royals won 91 games in 1975 but still finished seven games behind three-time World Series champion Oakland.

2. 9 years (2016 - present)

Since winning the World Series in 2015, the Royals haven’t had a winning season until this year. They finished 81-81 in 2016, but they have been below .500 each subsequent year, including three 100-plus loss campaigns in 2018, 2019, and 2023.

1. 28 years (1986-2013)

During this dark period of Royals’ baseball, the franchise enjoyed just eight winning seasons, six of which came between 1987-94, and 23 years in which it finished 10 or more games out of first place.

