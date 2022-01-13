The KC Royals' postseason hopes always felt like they could slip away—whether due to a cold June, a hot streak from other teams, or the perfect storm over a 162-game season. Yet, with 20 games left to play, they firmly hold the AL’s final Wild Card spot.

Their recent seven-game losing streak and the loss of first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino to injury have dampened the team’s outlook, but early-season success and a winning record since the All-Star break keep them in a good position. As Royals fans watch the scoreboard and follow other teams’ results, they can keep an eye on the countdown to October. When that magic number hits zero, it truly is a magical moment.

Earlier this season, I explained what the magic number is, how to calculate it, and its history. But if you’d rather not track it yourself, no worries—we’ve got you covered here at Kings of Kauffman.

The KC Royals magic number for the AL Central is 26

Not long ago, the KC Royals were tied for the top spot in the AL Central. But after a lengthy losing streak, the gap between them and the first-place Cleveland Guardians has grown significantly. While winning the division isn’t impossible, it’s highly improbable.

Kansas City needs to turn things around quickly while hoping the Guardians and Minnesota Twins hit some rough patches. Both teams have hovered around .500 since the All-Star break but have had their struggles. Cleveland endured a seven-game losing streak, while the Twins have been inconsistent in the win-loss column.

The KC Royals magic number for a playoff berth is 16

The race everyone’s focused on is the most crucial one: securing a postseason spot. Royals fans remember how far a scrappy underdog can go with a little momentum and a low seed—just look at 2014. This year’s Royals find themselves in a similar position, bolstered by the expanded playoff field.

Currently, three teams are within striking distance of the Royals’ final Wild Card spot. The Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners are both five games back, while the sliding Boston Red Sox trail by 5.5 games. As the season winds down, these teams are hoping for Kansas City to stumble—but every loss they suffer themselves only improves the Royals’ postseason chances.

Looking for up-to-the-minute Royals coverage? Follow us on X @KingsofKauffman and like us on Facebook for all the latest updates.

More from Kings of Kauffman