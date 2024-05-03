Probable pitchers and starting lineups, KC Royals vs. Texas, May 3
Kansas City and Texas open a three-game series tonight.
Two second place teams, one looking to repeat as World Series champions and the other striving to post its first winning season since it won the Fall Classic back in 2015, kick off a three-game series tonight when Texas visits the KC Royals at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. CDT.
The Rangers (17-15), a team general manager and former Kansas City pitcher Chris Young rebuilt well enough to win last year's Series, are in second place in the American League West and trail first-place Seattle by only a half-game, while the Royals (19-13 after a record-breaking April) are the AL Central's second-place club and find themselves just 1.5 games behind Cleveland.
Either team, then, could move into first with a good weekend at The K. Texas will need help from the Astros, who are hosting the Mariners for three games, and the Royals will need the same from the Angels, who play three in Cleveland.
Here's what to know about tonight's Kansas City-Texas tilt.
Who are this evening's starting pitchers?
Enjoying a decent start to this season after an up-and-down 2022 campaign, Brady Singer heads to the mound for his seventh KC start. He's 2-1 with a 2.62 ERA, but hasn't won since April 11 when he beat Houston — in three starts since then, he's 0-1 and has given up eight runs in 16 innings. Singer allowed Toronto five runs in six frames against Toronto April 22, but rebounded nicely with a one-run, six-strikeout, five-inning effort against the Tigers six days ago.
Singer's luck with Texas hasn't been good: he's 0-3, 8.10 in three career starts against the Rangers.
Starting for the Rangers will be righthander Michael Lorenzen who, in his first season with Texas after signing a one-year, $4.5 million deal with a week left in spring training, is 2-1, 4.24 in four games. He last worked April 27 and, in a losing effort, surrendered five runs to Cincinnati in six innings.
Now in his 10th major league season, Lorenzen has faced the Royals four times and is 1-1 with a 2.75 ERA against them.
Who's in Matt Quatraro's lineup tonight?
The Royals starters are:
What does the Texas lineup look like?
Here's manager Bruce Bochy's lineup:
Where can KC Royals fans find the game this evening?
Bally Sports Kansas City will, as usual, have the telecast, streaming options can be found in our guide to following the Royals, and listeners can check in to KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio and the other stations on the Royals Radio Network.