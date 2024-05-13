Kings Of Kauffman
Probable pitchers and starting lineups, KC Royals vs. Seattle, May 13

Kansas City plays the first of three key road games with the Mariners tonight.

By Mike Gillespie

Vaughn Ridley/GettyImages
A first-place team, and another edging closer to a division lead, meet tonight in Seattle. At stake are the Mariners' half-game American League West lead over Texas, and quite possible the AL Central lead that the KC Royals can take if they beat the M's and first-place Cleveland loses to the Rangers.

First pitch in the KC-Seattle game, the first of three the clubs play before the Royals take Thursday off, is set for 8:40 pm. CDT.

Here are a few things to know about the contest.

Who are tonight's starting pitchers?

Manager Matt Quatraro is sending Brady Singer to the mound. After giving up only a run in the 5.1 innings he worked against the Brewers last Wednesday, Singer is 3-1 with a 2.36 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 45.2 innings.

He's 1-1, 2.88 in five career appearances against the Mariners.

Starting for Seattle skipper Scott Servais, who's in his ninth season at the Mariner helm, will be George Kirby. A right-hander, Kirby is 3-3 with a 4.15 ERA in eight starts. He was 13-7 last season for the Mariners; those 13 victories tied Logan Gilbert, who's scheduled to start against Kansas City Tuesday night, for second-most on the club. (Luis Castillo had 14).

What does the Royals' lineup look like?

Here's how Quatraro will deploy his club this evening:

Who's in Seattle's starting lineup?

Here's who'll be on the field for Servais:

The Royals could become reacquainted with Gabe Speier, a lefty reliever who pitched for them in six seasons before they lost him to Seattle on a waiver claim two offseasons ago. After going 2-2, 3.79 in 69 games for his new club last year, he's 0-1, 3.55 in 15 appearances this season.

Where can Royals fans find tonight's series opener?

Fans planning to watch the game can find it on Bally Sports Kansas City; click here for streaming options. Those following on radio can tune to KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio or the dozens of other stations on the Royals Radio Network.

