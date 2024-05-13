Probable pitchers and starting lineups, KC Royals vs. Seattle, May 13
A first-place team, and another edging closer to a division lead, meet tonight in Seattle. At stake are the Mariners' half-game American League West lead over Texas, and quite possible the AL Central lead that the KC Royals can take if they beat the M's and first-place Cleveland loses to the Rangers.
First pitch in the KC-Seattle game, the first of three the clubs play before the Royals take Thursday off, is set for 8:40 pm. CDT.
Here are a few things to know about the contest.
Who are tonight's starting pitchers?
Manager Matt Quatraro is sending Brady Singer to the mound. After giving up only a run in the 5.1 innings he worked against the Brewers last Wednesday, Singer is 3-1 with a 2.36 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 45.2 innings.
He's 1-1, 2.88 in five career appearances against the Mariners.
Starting for Seattle skipper Scott Servais, who's in his ninth season at the Mariner helm, will be George Kirby. A right-hander, Kirby is 3-3 with a 4.15 ERA in eight starts. He was 13-7 last season for the Mariners; those 13 victories tied Logan Gilbert, who's scheduled to start against Kansas City Tuesday night, for second-most on the club. (Luis Castillo had 14).
What does the Royals' lineup look like?
Here's how Quatraro will deploy his club this evening:
Who's in Seattle's starting lineup?
Here's who'll be on the field for Servais:
The Royals could become reacquainted with Gabe Speier, a lefty reliever who pitched for them in six seasons before they lost him to Seattle on a waiver claim two offseasons ago. After going 2-2, 3.79 in 69 games for his new club last year, he's 0-1, 3.55 in 15 appearances this season.
Where can Royals fans find tonight's series opener?
Fans planning to watch the game can find it on Bally Sports Kansas City; click here for streaming options. Those following on radio can tune to KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio or the dozens of other stations on the Royals Radio Network.