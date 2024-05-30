Probable pitchers & starting lineups, KC Royals vs. Minnesota, May 30
April was good to the KC Royals. The club went 17-11 to set a new franchise record for April wins and finished the month just two games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central.
Now, the Royals can surpass that April victory total when they face Minnesota this afternoon in the final game of a four-contest series at Target Field. Game time is set for 12:10 p.m. CDT.
With a win, Kansas City will gain a split of the series — the Twins won Games 1 and 2 before the Royals rebounded with a 6-1 victory Wednesday night — and grab their 18th win of May.
Here's what to know about today's matinee.
Who are this afternoon's starting pitchers?
Although it appeared Brady Singer was in line to start this afternoon, the Royals will instead send Daniel Lynch IV to the mound. They recalled him from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 4-0 with a 4.76 ERA in nine starts, just this morning; to open up roster space for him, the club optioned Carlos Hernández to Omaha. Lynch will be making his third big league appearance of the season and hasn't surrendered a run in seven innings.
Chris Paddock, who's 4-2, 4.39, goes for the Twins. Today's will be Paddock's second career start against the Royals. He gave them two runs in five innings in an April 20, 2022 losing effort. He had Tommy John Surgery later that season and didn't pitch in the majors last year.
Included in his six-pitch arsenal are a sweeper, four-seam fastball, sinker, slider, curve and change-up.
What does Kansas City's lineup look like?
Here's how manager Matt Quatraro will deploy the Royals:
Who's in Minnesota's lineup?
Here's who manager Rocco Baldelli has planned for KC:
Where can KC Royals fans find today's game?
Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports North have the telecast; streaming options are here. Listeners can tune to KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio or the other several dozen stations on the Royals Radio Network.