Probable pitchers and starting lineups, KC Royals vs. Milwaukee, May 7
Some KC Royals fans seemed pessimistic when the club signed Seth Lugo to a $45 million multi-year deal in December. Some doubted him when he struggled a bit in spring training.
Try finding many skeptics now.
Lugo, who returned to starting last season with San Diego after working almost exclusively out of the Mets' bullpen for five straight seasons, is now one of the American League's best starters. He's 5-1 with a 1.60 ERA; those five wins are the most of any American League pitcher, and his sparkling ERA is the league's third best. He has six quality starts — only once has he failed to get one, and that came in his only loss. He leads the Royals in wins and innings pitched, and is tied with Brady Singer for the most starts.
He was recently named the Royals Pitcher of the Month for April, and justifiably so.
And tonight, he'll try to improve all his good numbers and help give Kansas City a series win when he starts against Milwaukee in the second contest of the teams' current three-game set. The Royals won Monday evening's opener 3-2.
Lugo's first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CDT at Kauffman Stadium.
Who's starting on the mound for Milwaukee?
Righty Colin Rea, who like Lugo is having a good season, will start for the Brewers. He's 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA and hasn't failed to go at least five innings in any of his six starts. He last pitched May 1 and, working six scoreless innings, beat Tampa Bay.
A veteran of six big league seasons, Rea has two career appearances against the Royals, one as a starter and one as a reliever, and has given them four runs in 4.1 innings without posting a decision.
What does Kansas City's lineup look like?
Here's how manager Matt Quatraro will deploy the Royals tonight:
Who's in Milwaukee's lineup?
Here's manager Pat Murphy's lineup:
How fans can watch and listen to tonight's game
The game is being televised by Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports Wisconsin. Those wanting to stream the contest can find options here. Fans can also catch the game on KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio in the Kansas City area and on the 50-affiliate Royals Radio Network.