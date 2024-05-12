Probable pitchers and starting lineups, KC Royals vs. LA, May 12
UPDATE: This KC Royals game preview has been updated to include the Angels' starting lineup, which wasn't available when the story was first published.
First place was so close for the KC Royals Saturday night ... oh, so close. After Minnesota lost to Toronto in an afternoon contest, and the White Sox sealed their victory over first-place Cleveland just minutes before Kansas City's game with the Angels began, all the Royals had to do was beat the Angels to end the evening, and start today, atop the American League Central.
It didn't happen. Capitalizing on a four-run seventh-inning burst fueled by KC starter Cole Ragans' shaky pitching and Nick Anderson's less-than-stellar relief work, the Angels turned a close game into a near laugher and won 9-3.
So, the Royals begin Mother's Day exactly where they started Saturday — a half-game behind Cleveland with another chance to grab first place in the Central. Taking over first for themselves will require losses by Minnesota and Cleveland and a Royals win. But even if the Twins or Guardians win, KC has an opportunity to win its four-game series with Los Angeles.
And what better way to pursue those results than with offseason free agent signee Seth Lugo, who's been the best of the Royals improved starters this season? He'll take his 5-1 record and 1.92 ERA to the mound this afternoon when Kansas City and the Angels close out their series with a 3:07 p.m. CDT game at Angel Stadium.
As Sunday play began, Lugo's ERA was the American League's best and he's tied with Detroit's Tarik Skubal for the league lead in wins. He has seven quality starts, has held opponents scoreless three times in eight appearances, and he's surrendered more than two runs only once.
Who will LA start against Seth Lugo?
Patrick Sandoval, 2-5 with a 4.85 ERA, is manager Ron Washington's starter. This is his sixth season with the Angels; his career record is 19-42 and he won his only start against the Royals, a game last June in which he held them scoreless for seven innings.
Who's in the Kansas City lineup today?
Here's manager Matt Quatraro's lineup:
Who's in the Angels' lineup?
Here's how the Angels will take the field:
Where can KC Royals fans find today's game?
Bally Sports Kansas City has the telecast, streaming options are here, and KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio and Royals Radio Network affiliates have the broadcast.
What's next for Kansas City?
After today's game, the Royals head to Seattle for a three-game series with the Mariners. They'll play Monday night, Tuesday night, and Wednesday afternoon before taking Thursday off. A six-game homestand — three with Oakland followed by three against Detroit— begins Friday evening.