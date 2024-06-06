Probable pitchers & starting lineups, KC Royals vs. Cleveland, June 6
In an ideal world, the KC Royals would have rebounded from Tuesday's shocking loss to Cleveland by beating the Guardians Wednesday night. Instead, weather concerns wiped out Wednesday's game, leaving the Royals to dwell another day on the jarring defeat that dropped them five games behind the first-place Guardians in the American League Central.
The clubs will make up the contest as part of an Aug. 26 split doubleheader in Cleveland. Left to play today is the final game of what was originally scheduled to be a three-game series. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. CDT at Progressive Field.
Here's what Royals fans should know about this afternoon's game, which the club needs to win to get back to where it was before Tuesday — four games behind the Guardians.
Who are the starting pitchers?
Brady Singer, slated to pitch Wednesday's postponed contest, moves into today's starting slot. Illness prevented him from making his last scheduled start, but he's back and ready to go.
Making his 12th start of the season, Singer brings a 4-2 record and 2.63 ERA into this afternoon's tilt. He pitched well against Tampa Bay in his last start but didn't get a decision, and was 2-1., 2.63 in five May starts.
Tanner Bibee will oppose Singer. This season has been good to the right-hander, who's 4-1 with a 3.74 ERA. In a splendid rookie campaign last year, he was 10-4, 2.98 and finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year balloting.
What does Kansas City's starting lineup look like?
Here's manager Matt Quatraro's lineup:
Who's in Cleveland's starting lineup?
Here's how manager Stephen Vogt is deploying the Guardians.
After today, when do the Royals and Cleveland meet again?
Kansas City will host the Guardians for four games June 27-30.
How can KC Royals fans watch or listen to today's game?
Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and MLBN (subject to blackout) will televise the contest. ESPN+ has a stream, and other streaming options are here. KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio and the other stations on the Royals Radio Network have the broadcast.