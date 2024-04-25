Probable pitchers and starting lineups, KC Royals vs. Toronto, April 25
Kansas City and the Blue Jays wrap up their series this afternoon.
The KC Royals faced Toronto in the third game of the clubs' four-game series Wednesday and, for the second night in a row, scraped together only three runs. Fortunately, and also for the second time in a row, Kansas City's pitchers allowed Toronto to score just twice, enabling the Royals to snare at least a split of the the series.
The win put the Royals in position to accomplish some good things when they host the Blue Jays for today's 1:10 p.m. CDT series finale at Kauffman Stadium.
What early season milestones can Kansas City reach today?
Defeating Toronto will assure the 14-8 Royals of a winning April, something they haven't achieved since 2021 when they went 15-9. A win will give them their 15th win so, with five games left in the month — three at Detroit and two at Toronto — 15-14 is he worst the Royals can could finish. Concluding the season's first full calendar month on the good side of .500 is one way the club could help erase the distasteful memory of last season's awful April.
A win today will also put Kansas City within easy reach of the club record for wins in April. The 1989 and 2003 teams each won 16.
The Royals can also win their fourth series of the season. They lead this four-game set 2-1.
Who are today's starting pitchers?
Getting his sixth start of the year, and looking for his first win, is Cole Ragans. But that victory won't come if he pitches like he did in his most recent start — after he posted three quality starts in his first four tries, Baltimore battered Ragans for seven runs in just 1.2 inning five days ago. The unfortunate performance was by far his worst of the year, bumped his nifty 1.93 ERA to 4.32, and dropped his record to 0-2.
Their ace will try to secure a series split for the 13-12 Blue Jays. José Berríos hasn't lost any of his five starts, has four wins, and his microscopic 0.85 ERA is the third best in the majors.
Who's in Kansas City's starting lineup?
Manager Matt Quatraro's Royals line up like this:
Who's in Toronto's starting lineup?
Here are manager John Schneider's starters and batting order:
How to watch and listen to the series finale
As usual, Bally Sports Kansas City will televise the game. Streaming options can be found in our guide to watching the Royals. Fans in the Kansas City listening area can find the contest on KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio, and the game is available elsewhere on the 50-affiliate Royals Radio Network.