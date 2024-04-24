Probable pitchers and starting lineups, KC Royals vs. Toronto, April 24
Kansas City and the Blue Jays play tonight at The K.
The KC Royals, snappers of a worrisome three-game losing streak via the close 3-2 victory they scored over Toronto Tuesday night, have the chance to secure nothing worse than a split of their four-game series with the Blue Jays when the clubs meet tonight.
First pitch of the series' third contest is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CDT at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals won Tuesday night despite their initial inability to break through against Toronto starter Kevin Gausman, who held them scoreless on three hits over the first four innings. But they scored all their runs in the fifth, a short burst fueled in no small part by first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s failure to snag an easy two-out throw from third that allowed Michael Massey to score KC's first run and kept the inning alive. Two batters later, the Royals scored their other two runs on Bobby Witt Jr.'s double.
Coupled with Toronto's Monday win, Kansas City's victory evened the series and sets the stage for tonight's winner to secure a series split. The clubs play the finale Thursday afternoon before the Royals head for Detroit and three games with the Tigers and the Jays return home to host the Dodgers.
What about tonight's contest?
Who are this evening's starting pitchers?
Manager Matt Quatraro is sending Alec Marsh to the mound for the fifth time this season; it's also the 22nd appearance and 13th start of his big league career. Marsh, one of several Royals pitchers excelling this season, is 3-0 with a 3.22 ERA and last pitched Friday when he threw 5.2 scoreless innings to beat Baltimore at Kauffman Stadium.
Facing Marsh will be Yariel Rodríguez, a righthander who's yet to post a major league decision, but has in two starts yielded only a pair of runs over 7.2 innings. The righthanded veteran of eight international seasons is pitching in the majors for the first time this year after signing a five-year $32 million contract with Toronto in February.
Rodríguez's eclectic five-pitch repertoire includes a four-seam fastball, curve, splitter, slider and sinker.
Who's in the starting lineup for the KC Royals?
Quatraro's lineup looks like this:
Who's in Toronto's lineup?
Here's Blue Jay manager John Schneider's lineup:
How to watch or listen to tonight's game
Bally Sports Kansas City again has the telecast of this evening's game; for streaming information, check out our guide to following the Royals. Radio fans can find the game on KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio in the KC area and also on the many Royals Radio Network stations.