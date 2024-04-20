Probable pitchers and starting lineups, KC Royals vs. Baltimore, April 20
Kansas City and the Orioles play again tonight.
The KC Royals brought Michael Massey back to Kauffman Stadium Friday night. After spending the club's first 19 games on the Injured List and the last two weeks on minor league rehab assignments with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha, Massey started at second base, went 2-for-4 with a double and single, and drove in two runs to help Kansas City beat Baltimore 9-4. It was the club's 13th win of the young season — only the Yankees and Cleveland have won more, and they're only one victory ahead of KC.
The win was also the Royals' ninth straight at home; they haven't lost at The K since dropping two in a row there to Minnesota to begin the campaign.
And that's a streak they hope to continue tonight when they host the Orioles for the second game of this weekend's three-contest set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CDT.
What's at stake tonight?
Besides keeping that home winning streak alive, by beating Baltimore the Royals can win the series and give themselves the chance to win a series for the fourth time this season. A win coupled with a Cleveland loss tonight would move the Royals into a first-place tie with the Guardians in the American league Central.
Who are tonight's starting pitchers?
Kansas City's Cole Ragans, 0-1 with a stingy 1.93 ERA, and Baltimore's Corbin Burnes, 2-0, 2.28, will face each other for the second time this season. Neither figured in the decision when the Orioles edged KC 4-3 in Baltimore April 3.
Ragans was better than Burnes that day, holding the O's scoreless and striking out seven in 6.1 innings while Burnes gave the Royals a pair of runs on nine hits in 5.2 frames. Unfortunately for Kansas City, Will Smith, whose struggles continued in his club's 9-4 Friday night win, yielded a walk-off single to James McCann.
Tonight's will be Ragans' fifth start of the season. His 0-1 record is deceiving because his teammates are averaging only 3.25 runs when he pitches.
Burnes also draws his fifth start of the year. He's 2-0, 1.52 in four career appearances against Kansas City.
What does the Royals' lineup look like?
Here's manager Matt Quatraro's lineup:
Who's starting for Baltimore?
Here's Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde's lineup:
The Royals made a pre-game roster move
Per MLB.com KC beat writer Anne Rogers, the club recalled pitcher Anthony Veneziano from Omaha Saturday to fill Jordan Lyles' roster spot. Lyles, who's been pitching better this season, has been placed on the Inactive List due to an undisclosed personal situation.
How can KC Royals fans follow tonight's contest?
For those wanting to watch the game, Ball Sports Kansas City has the telecast; streaming sources can be found in our guide to watching and listening to the Royals.
Fans who can't watch the game on TV or via stream can tune to KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio in the Kansas City listening area, or stations on the Royals Radio Network.