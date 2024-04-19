Probable pitchers and starting lineups, KC Royals vs. Baltimore, April 19
Kansas City and the Orioles begin a three-game series tonight.
Without question, the KC Royals left Baltimore two weeks ago with a bad taste in their mouths. Being the most unhospitable of hosts, the Orioles walked the Royals off twice in three games, and sent their guests back to Kansas City with a 2-4 record.
Now, the Royals have the chance to wash that taste away when they open a three-game weekend series with Baltimore tonight. Game time at Kauffman Stadium is set for 6:40 p.m. CDT. A series without consequences for either team it's not — the 12-7 Royals (12-7) are only a game behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central, and the 12-6 Orioles trail the first-place Yankees by only half a game in the East.
And Kansas City would relish a bit of revenge for that pair of heart-breaking walk-off losses.
Who are the starting pitchers for tonight's series opener?
The back end of their rotation kicks off the Royals' 20th game of the season. Alec Marsh, 2-0 with a 4.32 ERA, makes his fourth start; he beat the Orioles and Cole Irvin, their scheduled Sunday starter, April 2, giving up only one run and two hits in seven innings. He didn't get a decision in Kansas City's victory over the White Sox five days later, but beat the Mets last week.
Baltimore counters with Dean Kremer, who gave the Royals three runs in 5.1 innings April 1, and was punished by Milwaukee last Saturday when the Brewers battered him for eight runs on 10 hits, including two home runs. He's 0-1, 4.96.
Who's in Kansas City's starting lineup?
The Royals activated second baseman Michael Massey from the Injured List today and he'll make his first appearance of the season at the keystone. Here is manager Matt Quatraro's Royals full lineup:
Who's in Baltimore's starting lineup?
The Orioles' starters:
Who's hot, who's not for the Royals?
Salvador Perez, now a regular answer to this question, continues his excellent start to the season. He's slashing .324/.370.574 with five home runs and 17 RBI in 18 games and appears to be recovered from his recent groin injury.
Many of the other Royals, including Maikel García, Kyle Isbel, and Freddy Fermin, need to rediscover the hot bats they had earlier in the campaign.
Who to watch on Baltimore's roster tonight
Of particular interest to KC fans should be former Royal Ryan O'Hearn, for whom much has changed since May 2 when he last appeared for Baltimore at The K and struck out both times he appeared at the plate. He finished last season with a .282 average and 14 home runs, is slashing .319/.385/.660 in 15 games this year, and just went 6-for-15 with three homers and five RBI in his last four games.
Where can KC Royals fans find tonight's game?
This evening's series opener will be televised by Bally Sports Kansas City. Streaming sources can be found in Kings of Kauffman's guide on how to follow the Royals. KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio has the Kansas City-area broadcast, and the game can also be heard on the Royals Radio Network.