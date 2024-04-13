Probable pitchers and lineups, KC Royals vs. Mets, April 13
Kansas City can tie the series today. New York can win it.
The KC Royals' seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt in Queens Friday night. Hampered by a suddenly cold offense, they dropped the first of three games with the Mets 6-1.
What mattered most at Citi Field was the ease with which five New York pitchers dispatched Kansas City's hitters. Salvador Perez's second-inning homer was the only significant blow the Royals struck — Vinnie Pasquantino and Nelson Velázquez scratched out a single apiece, and the Mets' starter Luis Severino walked four, but that was all KC could manage.
As the final score suggests, New York pitching kept KC at bay. And that includes former Royals Jake Diekman, who retired two of the three batters he faced in the sixth without giving up a run, and Jorge López, who yielded only one hit and struck out two in finishing off Kansas City in the ninth.
Now, another old friend will take the Royals on this afternoon. Lefthander Sean Manaea, who Kansas City grabbed with their Competitive Balance A pick in the 2013 amateur draft but never made it to Kansas City, is scheduled to face Alec Marsh. First pitch at New York's Citi Field is set for 12:40 p.m. CDT.
Manaea made it as far as Double-A with the Royals before they sent him and Aaron Brooks to Oakland in the deal that brought Ben Zobrist to Kansas City for the 2015 stretch run, American League playoffs, and the World Series. Manaea's big league debut came the next season; since then, he's pitched for the A's, Padres, Giants and, beginning this season, the Mets, for whom in tw starts he's 1-0 with an 0.82 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 innings.
Marsh, also 1-0, has allowed four runs in 11.2 innings.
What's at stake in this afternoons contest?
With a win, the Mets can clinch this series, even their record at 7-7, and achieve their third two-game winning "streak" of the season.
A Royals victory will put them five games above .500, keep them in the thick of the early American League Central race, and set them up to win their third consecutive series when the clubs meet again Sunday.
How will the KC Royals line up today?
Manager Matt Quatraro's lineup:
Who's in New York's lineup?
Here's who'll take the field for manager Carlos Mendoza's Mets:
Can Royals fans watch the game?
Yes, on Bally Sports Kansas City. Streaming information is available in our cable, streaming, and radio guide.
Is the game on radio?
Yes again. KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio has the Kansas City area broadcast, and the contest is also available on the 50-station Royals Radio Network.