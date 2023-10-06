On This Day: Hal McRae slides into Willie Randolph during KC Royals loss
By Jacob Milham
In the exciting world of baseball, some moments stand out and become stories for fans of all ages. One such thrilling moment took place in Yankee Stadium, where the New York Yankees faced off against the KC Royals in an important game for the American League championship. It was a night when 56,230 fans packed the stadium, eager to watch their favorite teams in action.
The KC Royals-Yankees rivalry slid into new territory thanks to Hal McRae.
The Yankees, led by their passionate manager, Billy Martin, had a fierce rivalry with the KC Royals. The two teams each had a win in the ALCS series, sending the two teams tied back to Kansas City. Emotions ran high in an Oct. 6, 1975 matchup where the Yankees won 6-2. New York roughed up Royals starter Andy Hassler, including a Cliff Johnson home run in the bottom of the fifth.
But it was a single moment in the sixth inning that stole the spotlight and added more fuel to the rivalry. Hal McRae, the tough and determined outfielder for the Royals, did something daring that everyone would remember. As McRae approached second base, he slid with intensity, crashing into Yankees' second baseman, Willie Randolph. This daring move not only resulted in the Royals tying the game but also set off a firestorm of discussion.
Randolph, a young player at 23 years old and weighing 160 pounds, shared his thoughts on McRae's aggressive play.
“He could have hurt me," Randolph said. "I've got my career, I've got a family. But he comes in high. Look, everybody slides into everybody, and I like to slide hard, too. But he made it a high rolling block, and it just wasn't called for. He got me that way early last season too, and I came down on my wrist and sprained it. Next time, if he's coming into the bag, if he's not down and ‘if I'm throwing for a double play—he'll get ‘hit with the ball.”
McRae, a 31-year-old with a background in high school football, defended his style of play. Some said it reminded them of "National League baseball" from his days with the Cincinnati Reds. McRae stood his ground, saying his move was legal as long as Randolph was close to the base.
“Maybe I'm playing in the wrong era,” McRae said. “But that's the way I play ball, and I have for eight years. Maybe high‐priced ball players are afraid to get hurt these days. Sure it was a clean shot. I intended to knock him down, and hoped the runner would score from second base. I'm going into the base and I've got three feet on each side of the line. If he's close to the bag, it's legal to get him.”
Billy Martin didn't hold back his thoughts about McRae's slide. He called it more than just a slide; he called it a "clip." He even suggested that Randolph should aim for McRae's mouth with the ball if he tried a similar move again.
As the players headed to their locker rooms after the game, Reggie Jackson, known for his own share of controversies, watched the chaos unfold from his corner of the Yankee clubhouse. Jackson acknowledged McRae's reputation as a tough slider but hinted at the fear of facing such an intense approach himself.
In the end, the clash between Hal McRae and Willie Randolph became a defining moment in the rivalry between the Yankees and the KC Royals—a moment that showcased the intensity, excitement, and occasional controversy that make baseball more than just a game; it's a thrilling spectacle, a dramatic story, and a testament to the competitive spirit of the players.