MLB Trade Deadline: What KC Royals fans need to know
Who might the KC Royals be willing to trade?
Willingness is certainly a consideration, but who the Royals must move to get what they want is the controlling factor. Potential trade partners won't become actual partners unless Picollo offers what they need in return, and what those clubs require may not be what Kansas City's GM prefers to give up. But he won't get what he needs without surrendering value.
So, the better question is this: who in the Royals organization might other general managers target?
Don't look for any team to mention Bobby Witt Jr. — he's absolutely untouchable, and everyone knows it. Other clubs will, however, ask about Salvador Perez, and Picollo may listen — after all, he acknowledged last August he considered moving Perez as the 2023 deadline approached. Given the current state of the Royal offense, though, Perez, who's cooled off since his hot start but is still hitting .280, boasts a .342 OBP, and is tied with Witt for the club's home run lead with 17, is too much a price for Picollo to pay with a playoff spot on the line.
Other teams are sure to mention Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans, but Picollo won't seriously entertain trading either of his best two starters, and probably isn't at all inclined to trade any other members of the rotation. He could be reluctant to deal any of the current 26-man roster, but may have to.
Most likely to be traded by Kansas City are minor league prospects. The Royals' farm system isn't packed with valuable trade pieces, but some of their minor leaguers could be on the block, with Triple-A players Walter Pennington, Daniel Lynch IV, Nick Pratto, Nelson Velázquez, Tyler Gentry, Nate Eaton, Anthony Veneziano, and Will Klein all coming to mind. Don't expect Picollo to give any thought to trading Blake Mitchell, the organization's No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, or recent top KC draft pick Jac Caglianone.
