MLB Trade Deadline: What KC Royals fans need to know
The KC Royals launched the second half of their turnaround season Friday night by beating American League Central rival Chicago 7-1, then guaranteed themselves nothing worse than a series win by waltzing past the White Sox 6-1 Saturday evening. And on both nights, they received boosts to their playoff hopes via games over which they had absolutely no control.
The first boost came Friday when Freddie Freeman, walked intentionally to load the bases just moments before, drilled Boston reliever Brennan Bernardino's second pitch over the right field fence at Dodger Stadium to give Los Angeles a 4-1 lead and, ultimately, a series-opening win over the Red Sox. The less dramatic second came Saturday when LA tied the Red Sox in the ninth and 10th innings, then beat them in the 11th; combined with Kansas City's wins, the two Dodger victories moved the Royals within a percentage point of Boston in the fight for the American League's third Wild Card spot.
Help is a good thing, but the KC Royals need more than that
It may not prove decisive at season's end, but the kind of help the Dodgers gave Kansas City will be welcome down the stretch as the club tries to reach postseason play for the first time since it won the 2015 World Series. But the Royals need to rely primarily on themselves if they're to achieve that goal — getting help like the Dodgers gave them Friday and Saturday is nice, but they won't be playing October baseball if they don't win their own games.
And improve their roster. The starting rotation and defense may be good enough, but KC's outfield bats need to get better, and the bullpen may require more help than recent trade acquisition Hunter Harvey can provide by himself.
In other words, general manager J.J. Picollo can't let this summer's fast-approaching trade deadline pass without making a move, or two or three, to bolster his club's chances to still be playing baseball when September gives way to October.
Here's what to know as trade season picks up...