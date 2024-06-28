3 outfield trade candidates to help the KC Royals make a playoff push
The major league trade deadline is a little over a month away — July 30 to be precise. Although they've been struggling, the KC Royals are still likely to be buyers, at least for the time being. General manager J.J. Picollo said as much recently on MLB Network Radio:
"But I will say that I feel an obligation personally to the guys that committed to this team and chose Kansas City, and to the Salvador Perezes and the Bobby Witts who have chosen be here long term to add to this club. So, we will be aggressive, and we’ll look at anything and everything."
Two pressing needs for the Royals remain bullpen help, particularly on the back end, and an outfielder with a strong offensive profile. With so few dedicated sellers this year, the options to fill those holes will be limited. Picollo's aggression will have to pay off.
The KC Royals' outfielders aren't good at the plate
As of this writing, the Kansas City outfielders' 72 wRC+ ranks 28th in the majors. From left to right, MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, and Hunter Renfroe have been getting the most reps, and not one has been an above-average player offensively this year. A change must be made in the outfield, and the trade deadline period presents an easy opportunity to improve the weakest part of the lineup.
So, where might Kansas City find some outfielders? The Chicago White Sox, previously identified by Kings of Kauffman's Jacob Milham as a possible source of outfielders for the Royals, and the Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, Miami Marlins, and Colorado Rockies are locks to be sellers this summer. The Toronto Blue Jays are nearing a point of desperation as well.
With the outfield in desperate need of an upgrade and a potential glut of serviceable outfielders available at the deadline, Picollo could make some shrewd moves to beef up his roster for a playoff push.
Let's look at some possibilities...