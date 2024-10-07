Michael Massey calls out MLB after Royals got hosed on replay review vs Yankees

Following the Kansas City Royals' loss to the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Saturday night, one topic has dominated conversation — the seventh-inning safe call that put Jazz Chisholm Jr. on base to eventually score the game-winning run.

One person who made his feelings on the situation known was Royals second baseman Michael Massey, who spoke to Mick Shaffer of KSHB 41 News after the game.

"It's frustrating, because the video that I saw looked pretty convincing to me," Massey said. "I know they said they didn't see anything but in my opinion, it's one of those things where if that's something that's not going to be overturned, I don't really know what's clear and convincing, and I'm not really sure of the whole point of this system."

Massey continued, "We tagged up the photos and you could see clear contact and you could see the daylight between [Chisholm Jr.'s] foot and the base. I mean, if we're looking for more evidence than that, then I think a lot of calls need to start staying the same as they were called on the field."

Michael Massey on the safe call at second base standing, leading to the Yankees' winning run: pic.twitter.com/BXoKnhtPBK — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) October 6, 2024

Controversial call at second base was ultimate decider in KC Royals vs NY Yankees Game 1 showdown

Game 1 of the ALDS between the Royals and Yankees included five lead changes — the most in MLB postseason history — so to say it was an exciting match-up would be an understatement. After the two teams battled back and forth for six innings, it was the seventh inning that ended up being the decider.

Going into the seventh, the game was tied, 5-5. Yankees' third baseman Chisholm Jr. got on base with a lead-off single, and after KC pitcher Michael Lorenzen struck out Anthony Volpe, Chisholm bolted to steal second base. The call on the field ruled him safe, and despite video clearly showing otherwise, a replay review agreed. The impact of the controversial call hit the Royals like a ton of bricks when minutes later, New York's Alex Verdugo hit a single and Chisholm was in position to get around the bases and score what turned out to be the game-winning run.

Despite his obvious frustration and disappointment at the safe call, Massey commented to Shaffer that it's "not the reason [the Royals] lost the game."

"We had plenty of opportunities to score runs and make plays and we didn't," Massey said. "It's frustrating, but we'll be back at it on Monday."

Game 2 of the ALDS is slated for 6:38 p.m. CT on Monday, October 7. In a best-of-five series, the Royals need to win three of the next four games to advance to the AL Championship Series.