Confusing Jazz Chisholm replay review bit KC Royals in brutal Game 1 loss vs Yankees

The call stands.

Those three words effectively determined the outcome of Game 1 of the American League Division Series between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees on Saturday night, when a controversial call at second base allowed the Yankees to claim a 6-5 victory over the Royals and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

It seemed everyone watching at home or on the video board at Yankee Stadium could see that the Royals had completed a strike 'em out, throw 'em out double play in the bottom of the seventh inning. There was only one problem — the umpires in the replay booth didn't see it the same way.

Going into the seventh inning, the game was tied 5-5. Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. got on base with a single and when Royals pitcher Michael Lorenzen struck out Anthony Volpe, Jazz Chisholm attempted to swipe second base and was called safe on the field. Royals manager Matt Quatraro quickly challenged the call, but after several minutes of reviewing the play, the verdict upheld the call on the field, leaving Chisholm safe at second.

The confusion was immediate, with even TBS broadcasters Bob Costas and Ron Darling believing Chisholm was out upon review.

Lorenzen regrouped after the lengthy delay and struck out Oswaldo Cabrera swinging for what should've been the inning-ending out. Instead it was only the second, and given an extra out through the courtesy of replay, the Yankees took the lead in seventh as Alex Vedugo lined Lorenzen's 0-1 pitch into left field, bringing Chisholm home with the game-winning run.

NY Yankees benefited from KC Royals pitchers walking batters

The game-winning play in the seventh was one of the few times the Yankees had to manufacture a run on Saturday night. Royals pitchers walked four batters in the fifth, including two with the bases loaded, which gave New York a 4-3 lead.

Garrett Hampson's two-run single put the Royals back on top in the sixth, but the lead was short-lived as Verdugo drew a leadoff walk in the bottom half of the inning and scored on a two-out single by Austin Wells that tied the game at 5-5.

In total, the Royals walked eight batters with three base runners coming around to score.

For reference, the six Royals pitchers who appeared in the game — Michael Wacha, Angel Zerpa, John Schreiber, Sam Long, Lorenzen and Lucas Erceg — walked a combined total of seven batters in 23.0 innings during the final two weeks of the regular season.