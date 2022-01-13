Looking back at KC Royals’ MLB playoff clinching dates and runs

As the 2024 MLB playoffs approach, the KC Royals’ chances of making the dance keep rising. With their magic number shrinking and nearly every postseason projection giving them great odds, the Royals continue to focus on the present. While there's nothing wrong with that mindset, it's clear that this postseason can't be treated as just another routine run. It's a fresh opportunity, not business as usual.

It's been nearly a decade since Kansas City last played postseason baseball, though expectations were high after their 2014 World Series run. That 2014 playoff appearance was also a surprise, marking the Royals' first postseason berth since their World Series win in 1985.

Every generation of Royals fans has endured some rough lows with this team, which makes the highs even sweeter. Not every postseason run ends with a World Series spot, but Kansas City’s last three playoff appearances have done just that. That’s a pretty great success rate.

We’ll know the postseason’s outcome soon enough, but for now, fans should focus on the Royals securing their playoff spot once and for all. As of Sept. 13, only five teams have locked in their spot, with eight others having a 50% or greater chance to make the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. While it would certainly ease fans' nerves if Kansas City clinched sooner rather than later, early clinches don’t always translate to postseason success.

The Royals have made the playoffs nine times in franchise history. Let’s take a look at when each of those teams clinched their spot and how their postseason journey played out.

1. 1976 KC Royals clinch: Game no. 160, Oct. 1

Game Result: Kansas City lost to Minnesota, 4-3, while Oakland lost to California, 2-0



Postseason Result: Lost in ALCS 3-2 to New York Yankees

2. 1977 KC Royals clinch: Game no. 151, Sept. 23

Game Result: Kansas City defeated California, 7-3, at Anaheim (Leonard over Simpson)



Postseason Result: Lost in ALCS 3-2 to New York Yankees

3. 1978 KC Royals clinch: no. 158, Sept. 26

Game Result: Kansas City defeated Seattle, 4-1, at Royals Stadium (Gura over Abbott)



Postseason Result: Lost in ALCS 3-1 to New York Yankees

4. 1980 KC Royals clinch: Game no. 145, Sept. 17

Game Result: Kansas City defeated California, 5-0, at Royals Stadium (Leonard over Botting)



Postseason Result: Lost in World Series 4-2 to Philadelphia Phillies

5. 1981 KC Royals clinch: Game no. 99, Sept. 30*

Game Result: Kansas City defeated Minnesota, 5-2, at Metropolitan Stadium (Gura over Arroyo)



Postseason Result: Lost in ALDS 3-0 to Oakland Athletics



*Strike-shortened season

6. 1984 KC Royals clinch: Game no. 160, Sept. 28

Game Result: Kansas City defeated Oakland, 6-5, at Oakland (Leibrandt over Burris)



Postseason Result: Lost in ALCS 3-0 to Detroit Tigers

7. 1985 KC Royals clinch: Game no. 161, Oct. 5

Game Result: Kansas City defeated Oakland, 5-4, at Royals Stadium (Quisenberry over Howell)



Postseason Result: Won in World Series 4-3 over St. Louis Cardinals

8. 2014 KC Royals clinch: Game no. 160, Sept. 26

Game Result: Kansas City defeated Chicago White Sox, 3-1, at Chicago (Guthrie over Noesi)



Postseason Result: Lost in World Series 4-3 to San Francisco Giants

9. 2015 KC Royals clinch: Game no. 154, Sept. 24

Game Result: Kansas City defeated Seattle, 10-4, at Kauffman Stadium (Cueto over Kensing)



Postseason Result: Won in World Series 4-3 over New York Mets

