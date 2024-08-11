Late lineup switch clouds KC Royals outlook for key series
There was little, if anything, really, to dislike about how the KC Royals went about their business Saturday evening. Needing a win to split the second half of their four-contest 2024 series with St. Louis, the Royals combined a four-run seventh-inning burst with another excellent start from Michael Wacha and a refreshingly decent bullpen performance to beat the Cardinals 8-3.
The victory gave Kansas City a 3-1 triumph in its season series with the Cards; more importantly, it extended the club's lead for the third American League Wild Card to 2.5 games over Boston, pulled them within 2.5 games of Minnesota for second place in the AL Central, narrowed to a mere game the Twins' advantage over them in the race for the second Wild Card, and trimmed first-place Cleveland's lead over KC to just 2.5 games.
But the valuable win wasn't the only news the Royals made Saturday. Unfortunately, the rest of it wasn't good.
First came word that the club placed reliever Hunter Harvey, acquired from Washington a couple of weeks before the trade deadline passed, on the 15-day Injured List with a back issue. Then there was the late lineup change — pulled from the leadoff spot and second base was Michael Massey, who by all indications reported to the park with back tightness.
How much Harvey's absence will impact the Royals' already-beleaguered bullpen remains to be seen; after all, he's given up four runs and walked four in only 5.4 innings, and doesn't seem to be a strong candidate for the troubled and uncertain closer spot.
Massey's situation, however, may be a different matter.
The KC Royals can ill afford to lose Michael Massey
What the Royals don't need now are injuries to key components. That's especially true considering the three-game series at Minnesota they begin Monday — a sweep of the Twins, or even taking two of three from them, could significantly alter the American League landscape with only a few weeks left in the season.
Massey is, of course, one of those important pieces the Royals don't want to have to replace for any length of time. They've been without him twice already this season: his troublesome back delayed the start of his season until April 19, and he spent almost a month, from late May until late June, on the IL with a strained lower back ligament. In Massey's absence, manager Matt Quatraro deployed a variety of infielders at second with less than stellar results.
Clearly, Massey is who the Royals want at the keystone. Although he's hitting only .235 since returning from his second IL stint June 24, he plays solid defense, forms a good double play combo with shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., and adds some occasional and needed power to the lineup. Not to be forgotten is that he's batting a respectable .265 fwith 10 homers for the season, and was slashing .375/.407/.667 with a homer and four RBI tis month before Quatraro scratched him from Saturday's lineup.
Simply put, Kansas City needs Massey now and down the stretch.
How long he'll remain on the sidelines is anyone's guess. Back issues are nothing new for Massey, and the Royals have adopted a cautious approach with him when they flare up.
We shall see. But whatever turns out to be the case, the Royals don't want to be without Massey. And that definitely includes those three upcoming games at Minnesota.