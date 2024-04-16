KC Royals vs White Sox: Tuesday matchup washed out due to rain
Kansas City and Chicago face off Wednesday in a doubleheader.
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals just began their second series against the Chicago White Sox, but rain delayed the series' Tuesday entry. The White Sox updated fans about the game's status less than an hour before the scheduled first pitch.
The KC Royals will wait to clinch their first road series this season due to rain.
MLB.com's Anne Rogers gave fans some hope Tuesday, citing ballpark sources saying there was "a window right around first pitch." Unfortunately, that did not come to fruition.
Rogers also reported that Wednesday's doubleheader does not change Kansas City's pitching plans. Righty Brady Singer will pitch tomorrow's first game, and then veteran Michael Wacha will start Wednesday's second game. The White Sox starters may change due to the delay, but Jonathan Cannon is scheduled to make his MLB debut in Wednesday's first game, while righty Erick Fedde faces off against Wacha in the series' conclusion.
Wednesday will mark Kansas City's first doubleheader of the season and their first since Sept. 12, 2023, against the White Sox as well. Kansas City currently holds a 5-0 record over Chicago this season, after sweeping them in a four-game series in Kauffman Stadium earlier this month. The Royals can force themselves back into the top AL Central spot with another sweep against the sad South Side swatters.
Singer looks to continue a stellar start to 2024. The Florida alum has allowed just two runs on 10 hits and four walks over 18 1/3 innings this season. His 0.98 ERA ranks 4th in MLB among qualified pitchers as of Tuesday. He is chasing a major career milestone in his fourth 2024 start as well. He is seven strikeouts shy of 500 career punchouts, and Singer is within striking range of that mark against an abysmal White Sox lineup.
Kansas City looks to continue producing at the plate, as they are the AL's second-best scoring team with 87 runs so far this season. The productive lineup, coupled with a dominant rotation, gives the Royals an MLB-best +39 run differential this season. That is the best mark for any Royals squad through 17 games, surpassing the 1977 Royals' +37 differential, which then posted a club-record 102 wins.
