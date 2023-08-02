KC Royals Trade: Grading each deadline deal
The KC Royals trade deadline was a rollercoaster for fans. After the dust settled, how does each of the final day's trades grade out?
By Jacob Milham
Ryan Yarbrough heads west
This trade between the Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers was unexpected, but a welcome update after the trade deadline passed. This is a trade that immediately benefits the Dodgers most, but the Royals capitalized on trading an arm with peaking value.
Yarbrough came to Kansas City with swingman expectations, as a long-relief arm or lower member of the rotation. His ties to manager Matt Quatraro helped his case for being a different maker in Kansas City. He started the 2023 season with little fanfare, then landed on the IL after a horrific injury. He returned from that injury looking like a different pitcher though. He has a 2.19 ERA across 24 2/3 innings pitched in four July starts. His only three quality starts came in that four-game stretch, and that performance turned him into an intriguing deadline candidate.
The Dodgers are loading up for the postseason push, so adding a versatile pitcher like Yarbrough makes sense. He has another year of arbitration before he becomes a free agent, only adding to his potential value. The Royals received infielder Devin Mann, now Kansas City's 26th-best prospect, and shortstop Derlin Figueroa. Mann has been tearing up the competition in Triple-A and he could help the Royals who need some offense and a first baseman for the time being. At 26 years old, Mann could be a late bloomer but he is likely a steady hand rather than an impactful MLB player. Figueroa is a wild card but resembles the lottery ticket approach that helps the rebuilding Royals.
Yarbrough staying in Kansas City for another year was far from certain, but moving him when he got hot stings. He gained value at the right time, but it is hard not to wonder how he could have helped the Royals' rotation further. But, the trade netted a plus-bat utilityman younger than Yarbrough and a legitimate prospect in a loaded Dodgers system. That return is hard to be mad about, especially as this opens a rotation spot for a younger arm, such as Cole Ragans.