Hear from KC Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough after scary injury
By Jacob Milham
For all the criticism pitcher Ryan Yarbrough has faced this season, nothing but well wishes and support came his way after his terrifying injury on May 7. The veteran pitcher took A’s first baseman Ryan Noda’s 106.2-mph line drive near his temple, collapsing on the mound after fans heard the sickening impact. Yarbrough suffered a concussion and multiple facial fractures from the incident but does not need surgery to correct the injury. The veteran's recovery process is just getting started, but he is grateful for the immediate care he received in Kansas City.
KC Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough is still on a lengthy road to recovery.
"Everyone really took care of me," Yarbrough said Saturday. "From the medical staff here, to the doctors, to the team doctors, to getting over to KU, and everyone at the ER was great and took really great care of me. I feel really blessed to have those people around me to help me feel better now and continue to progress."
Beyond the medical care, his peers and support system has really shown up. Royals rookie manager Matt Quatraro said that Yarbrough seems "back to his normal self". Anne Rogers reported that Yarbrough has spoken with players who have experienced the improbable injury. Also, Noda reached out to apologize for the incident.
"That was really above and beyond of him," Yarbrough said. "I really appreciated him saying he was thinking about me. Obviously, as a person who goes through it, once it happens to anyone else, it’s a scary moment that you can really understand. I really appreciated him reaching out."
There is still no return timetable for Yarbrough, but he has been playing catch in recent days. There are still weeks of healing and more appointments ahead, and Yarbrough has the right mindset for the road ahead.
"It’s one of those freak accidents," Yarbrough said. "It’s something that’s out of everyone’s control. It’s something that you can’t really avoid. It’s an unfortunate part of the game. Luckily, it doesn’t happen very often. I am very blessed to be here right now. I’m feeling a lot better and progressing in the right direction."