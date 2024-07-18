KC Royals Rumors: Could this AL Central outfielder solve the leadoff woes?
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals have only 65 games left in the 2024 MLB season, with a very real chance of reaching the postseason. The Royals haven't made a playoff appearance since they won the whole dance back in 2015. While winning the World Series in two of the last three postseason trips is a great success rate, it isn't so great when 30 years separates those championships.
Chairman and CEO John Sherman dismissed a playoffs-or-bust approach for the 2024 Royals, but that doesn't mean they will stand pat ahead of July 30. The MLB trade deadline talks will hit a new gear after the All-Star festivities are over, and Kansas City should be on the buying side of speculation rather than the selling side. It's a weird feeling, isn't it?
KC Royals could acquire outfielder from rebuilding AL Central rival.
Insiders have linked Kansas City and Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham for most of the summer, but the New York Post's Jon Heyman named the Royals as one of the prime teams lining up for Pham.
"Considering the White Sox’s current timeline, word is reliever-turned-starter Garrett Crochet and outfield star Luis Robert (the Mariners make sense for him, too) have a decent chance to be dealt. They seem even likelier to trade Erick Fedde and should certainly should find takers for Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong and Michael Kopech.- Jon Heyman, New York Post
The Phillies and Royals are thought to have some interest in Pham as they search for an outfielder while the Mariners and Pirates also seek bats. "
Where there is smoke, there is fire. This fire between the Royals and Pham has been burning for a while now, begging whether this is more than speculation and assuming a mutual fit.
Pham started the season red-hot, but his bat cooled considerably heading into the All-Star break. The 36-year-old veteran still batting leadoff for the White Sox, a sizeable role Kansas City still needs to fill. He still sports a .262/.344/.346 line batting first, good for a 100 wRC+. That isn't stellar production, but would still be a big improvement for the Royals.
Between his outfield role and competitive nature, there are some potential benefits to adding Pham to the Royals roster. His contract ends following the season, making him an interesting rental for the Royals. Pitcher Hunter Harvey's remaining team control made his trade make more sense, but Kansas City trading for a clearly short-term option goes against Sherman's sentiment.
That facet should limit Pham's trade value, but Kansas City surprised everyone with its trade package for Harvey. If the Royals land Pham for a reasonable return, this reenergizes the Kansas City fanbase, or at least adds some more belief that they are going for the postseason this October, not in the future. According to FanGraphs, Kansas City holds a 32.7% chance of making the playoffs and sits two games out of that third Wild Card spot.
Trading for Pham shouldn't launch Kansas City into the World Series conversation, but it would at least shore up two areas of weakness. They have already addressed the bullpen. The outfield should be next on the list.