KC Royals CEO John Sherman opens up about MLB trade deadline outlook
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals are firmly in the postseason hunt as the All-Star break hits pause on the 2024 MLB season. The Midsummer Classic is the final event of the summer before baseball's hot stove cranks the heat to 11 and Kansas City should have some pots on the stove. The AL Wild Card race was once extremely close, but the real competitors are separating themselves.
John Sherman speaks out on KC Royals trade deadline approach, priorities.
As the Royals start a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox this weekend, the boys in blue are 4.5 games back of the top Wild Card spot, well within striking range of Boston or the Minnesota Twins. Ahead of Friday's series opener, 610 Sports' Royals insider Josh Vernier spoke with Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman. The duo covered a bevy of topics, but Royals fans need to know Sherman's mindset on the current postseason hunt and how the team will attack the trade deadline.
"We are very motivated to make the playoffs. I think we are in a good spot right now. We're looking up at the third Wild Card spot right now, we aren't too far from the second one. We got a little bit of distance between us and the [Cleveland] Guardians in the division, but all those [Wild Card spots] are still on the table. J.J. and I talk about [the trade deadline] all the time.- John Sherman
We are going to try and get better at the deadline. J.J.'s talked about what the priorities are: bullpen arms, maybe an outfield bat. But we are going to get better in the short term and the long term, particularly if we are going to give up any part of our future. You think about putting prospects on the table, that has to be something that is going to make us better not only in 2024 but 2025 and 2026. "
How does the KC Royals payroll factor into the trade deadline?
Sherman went on to clarify what he would rather give up than the future: payroll.
"I'm not saying that we wouldn't add something short-term, but I'd rather take on payroll and not get prospects in those situations. If we are going to give prospects, again, I want a multi-year player, improving today and tomorrow. That's what I think our approach should be every year at the deadline. We are not going to mortgage the future. "- John Sherman
This is a measured approach that will not have fans leaping out of their seats but will maintain the progress the Royals farm system has made. MLB.com's preseason farm rankings had Kansas City sitting 28th out of 30 teams, hardly a good spot. Multiple Royals heading to Arlington for the Futures Game is just one of the good signs from these prospects this season, but being overly aggressive at the trade deadline could set the system back even further.
John Sherman has high expectations, for the current Royals and beyond.
Sherman continued to stress the big-league progress this year, and how that sets them up for October and beyond.
"We think we have a good window here, a competitive window with these young guys who are going to get better. We have a rotation now that I think is elite, but some people could be added to that rotation next year, including Kris Bubic...You live and breathe by your rotation, by pitching in general. We need to add depth to the bullpen and need to score enough runs to have one more than the other guy. "- John Sherman
Vernier ended the trade deadline talk by blatantly saying it didn't sound like Kansas City had any thoughts of selling. Sherman backed that up, quickly saying, "That's not on my radar right now."
If you want to hear the full interview, touching on everything from the All-Star game to stadium news, check it out below.