KC Royals prospects see massive surge in updated MLB Top 100 list
By Jacob Milham
For the first time since superstar Bobby Witt Jr., the KC Royals have a top-20 prospect in all of baseball. MLB Pipeline released their updated prospect and farm system rankings this week, reflecting the significant changes brought about by the trade deadline and the 2024 MLB Draft. The Royals saw several players come and go during these periods, but the overall trend is positive for Kansas City's farm system.
KC Royals farm system's progress shows in midseason update
Pipeline's updated top-100 rankings feature 2024 sixth overall pick Jac Caglianone making his debut at 18th overall, while 2023 first-round pick Blake Mitchell climbed to 56th. This marks another significant step in Kansas City's ongoing effort to strengthen its farm system. The 2024 MLB Draft provided a substantial boost, adding four new Top-30 prospects, but the internal development and progression truly drive the farm system’s improvement. Kansas City's prospect pool still has a long way to go, but every step seems to be in the right direction.
Mitchell, a prep catcher drafted out of Texas last year, exemplifies the Royals’ development success. He jumped 38 spots from the preseason top-100 list to the midseason update, making him the fifth-highest riser in all of baseball. Mitchell has been tearing it up for the Low-A Columbia Fireflies, and the 20-year-old is within striking distance of an impressive 20/20 season.
Caglianone, who just made his professional debut with the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits earlier this month, has plenty left to prove, but he's already making waves. His grand slam at Modern Woodmen Park highlighted the 70-grade power that MLB Pipeline ranks as the best in the Royals' system. Interestingly, the Florida alum also boasts a 70-grade fastball, tying him with fellow 2024 draftee LP Langevin for the top spot among Royals prospects. While Caglianone has been primarily playing first base with the River Bandits, his dual-threat capability as both a hitter and pitcher adds an exciting dimension to his potential future in Kansas City.
