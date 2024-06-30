KC Royals prospect surges into MLB's top-10 at third base
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals farm system is notably thin at top-tier talent, but third baseman Cayden Wallace is making some moves according to MLB.com.
The Royals' second-best prospect moved into the top-10 at his position this weekend, thanks to the Cincinnati Reds' Noelvi Marte moving on from his prospect status. Wallace, A Kansas City second-round pick in 2022, benefited from the opening, showing off more of his defensive tools and offensive ceiling at the hot corner.
The KC Royals patience with Cayden Wallace is paying off.
Wallace is currently batting .282/.350/.427 in 34 Double-A games this season. His .359 wOBA is his highest since Low-A ball, dating back to 2022. Wallace has a solid bat, but his defense is his calling card. MLB.com gives the 22-year-old a 65-grade arm and 55-grade in the field, among the highest of all Kansas City infield prospects.
Wallace is currently rehabbing in the Arizona Complex League after landing on the injured list back in late May. The former Arkansas Razorback is dealing with a right oblique strain.
Wallace should return sometime next month, with enough time to be promoted to Triple-A. Kansas City has several choices at the hot corner, but Wallace's safe offensive floor and strong defensive ceiling make him an appealing prospect. Wallace is a prime trade candidate if the Royals decide to be active buyers at the trade deadline this year.
He spent most of the season in High-A Quad Cities, where he hit.261/.341/.431 (98-for-376,.772 OPS) before being moved up to Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he drove in 20 runs in 33 games. His 84 RBI tied for the second-most among all Royals minor-league players while logging 15 home runs across the two levels.
Wallace has quite the following with the Naturals, thanks to his deep Arkansas ties. The Greenbriar, Arkansas native was a starter for the Razorbacks team that reached the College World Series semifinals in 2022 and hit .298 with 16 HR and 60 RBI in 67 games as a sophomore, while leading the team in runs (62), doubles (20), RBI, stolen bases (12), and slugging percentage (.553).