Top KC Royals prospect dazzles at the plate in Double-A debut
By Jacob Milham
Baseball is finally back after the All-Star break, which always feels longer than the calendar portrays it. The KC Royals returned to Kauffman Stadium in front of a packed crowd, rewarding those fans with a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The winning ways trickled down to the farm, especially to the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals.
The Naturals, donning their Growlin' Chickens uniforms, defeated the visiting Tulsa Drillers 7-2 to kick off the series. Like their major-league counterpart, Northwest Arkansas' win was a lopsided affair, getting men on base and succeeding with runners in scoring position. Two of those runs came from Kansas City's ninth-best prospect, Carter Jensen, in his Double-A debut.
Carter Jensen flashes power at the plate, poise behind it in Double-A debut
The Royals promoted the catcher from High-A Quad Cities on July 17, marking the Kansas City native's next professional step. He left an amazing first impression on those in Arvest Ballpark Friday night, thanks to this go-ahead home run in the fourth inning.
Jensen's on-base ability is one reason to believe in his overall profile, and he showed that in his debut as well. He drew a walk in his next plate appearance, scoring two batters later on a Josh Lester double. Jensen's 1.833 OPS is not going to last long in Double-A, but more Royals fans need to value the catcher's MLB outlook.
Jensen had a great batterymate on the night as well. St. Joseph native and Kansas City's #20 prospect Noah Cameron started Friday night, pitching six innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts and no walks. Cameron's 2024 season has not been perfect, but he and Jensen combined for a stellar starting performance. Overall, with Jensen behind the dish, the Naturals pitchers combined for six hits and two walks, with 10 strikeouts.
Jensen will have a hard time following up on his debut, but a solid sequel would be important for Northwest Arkansas. A win Saturday night would put the Naturals back above .500, on the season and in the second-half standings. With the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers already clinching a postseason berth, it would be even sweeter if their Double-A counterpart could do the same. That future seems even more possible with Jensen in the lineup and behind the plate.