KC Royals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Cleveland Guardians, June 29
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals are certainly, undoubtedly, indisputably, playing some ball.
Four home runs and situational hitting lifted Kansas City to a 10-3 victory over the visiting Cleveland Guardians Friday night. The win secures the Royals a series split over the AL Central leader, but a win Saturday would secure their second straight series win and a win over Cleveland, who still owns the best record in the American League (51-29).
The Royals have a 3-1 record against the Guardians this season after splitting a two-game series earlier this month in Cleveland. The Royals have a 7-3 record against the Guardians in their past 10 games, stretching all the way back to the All-Star break of last season. In their last six matchups at Kauffman Stadium, the Royals have outscored the Guardians 35–19 (+16).
Come for Bo Jackson's Royals Hall of Fame ceremony and stay to see Kansas City play winning baseball. Let us have a look at today's starters and who will bat for both teams.
KC Royals starter: Cole Ragans
The Royals ace is making his first start against the Guardians while wearing a Royals uniform today. Ragans looks to follow up on his masterful Monday performance against the Miami Marlins, where he tossed a quality start and struck out 11 batters. The 2024 Opening Day starter is elite within Kauffman Stadium, going 3-0 with a 0.87 ERA across his last five home starts. Ragans doesn't have much experience pitching against these Cleveland batters, but the Cy Young hopeful has ample momentum heading into this afternoon's matchup.
This season, Cole has made 17 starts, which is 5 more than last year. In 29 starts with the Royals, he has a 2.86 ERA, 209 strikeouts (30.4 K%), and 60 walks (8.7 BB%). His 2.86 ERA ranks second in franchise history, behind only Royals Hall of Famer Paul Splittorff (2.76).
KC Royals starting lineup, June 29th
Cleveland Guardians starting lineup, June 29th
What channel is the KC Royals game on today?
Tonight's game will be on Bally Sports Kansas City, with Jake Eisenberg and Rex Hudler in the press box.
How do I stream the KC Royals game today?
How can I listen to the KC Royals game today?
On radio, tune in to KCSP-AM610 Sports Radio or the other affiliates of the Royals Radio Network. Royals Hall of Famer Denny Matthews, Ryan Lefebvre, and Steve Stewart are calling today’s action.