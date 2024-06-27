Huge 4 days begin now for the KC Royals
If you're looking for some hot baseball action and activity, the KC Royals have just the things for you at Kauffman Stadium for the next four days. And it all starts tonight.
On the field, the Royals are hosting American League Central Division leader Cleveland for a critical four-game series that kicks off at 7:10 p.m. CDT. But more on that in a moment.
Royals Hall of Fame inductions — three of them, in fact — follow, with two Friday evening and one Saturday afternoon. The four days of fun wrap up Sunday with the Cleveland series finale and one of the club's most popular promotional events.
The big four-game series with Cleveland
Not since the World Series seasons of 2014 and 2015 have the Royals hosted a more important, and perhaps pivotal, series than the one that begins tonight at The K. The outcome could significantly impact Kansas City's playoff chances.
Although they scored an impressive 5-1 come-from-behind victory over Miami Wednesday afternoon, the Royals are in the midst of a disappointing six-week stretch that started with them a half-game behind Cleveland when play began May 13 and finds them now trailing the Guardians by nine games.
Things can get better for the Royals if they win or sweep the series against the Guardians who, at 51-27, are one of only four big league teams with at least 50 wins. Taking three from Cleveland will cut the Guardians' lead over KC to seven games, while sweeping them reduces the gap to five.
Cleveland, on the other hand, can inflict serious damage on the Royals. Just taking the series 3-1 will increase the division leader's advantage over third-place Kansas City to 11 games, and a clean sweep would put the Guardians 13 games ahead going into July. Even with strong trade deadline moves by general manager J.J. Picollo, either deficit would be hard for the Royals to overcome, leaving a Wild Card spot their only resort.
Scheduled to start on the mound tonight are Michael Wacha (4-6) for Kansas City and Ben Lively (7-3) for Cleveland. Alec Marsh (5-5) will battle the Guardians' Triston McKenzie (3-4) starting at 7:10 p.m. CDT Friday, KC's Cole Ragans (5-5) faces Tanner Bibee (6-2) at 3:10 p.m. CDT Saturday, and Royal ace Seth Lugo (10-2) and Logan Allen (8-3) square off Sunday at 1:10 p.m. CDT.
Hall of Fame Friday: Induction of two legendary club executives
The Royals Hall of Fame festivities get underway before Friday evening's game. Set to take their place with the other club Hall members are Cedric Tallis and John Schuerholz, both of whom played invaluable roles in building the franchise.
Tallis, who's being inducted posthumously, was Kansas City's first general manager; he traded for or drafted some of the franchise's most iconic players (including George Brett) and ramrodded the operations that led the franchise to its first winning season in 1971, just its third campaign after beginning play in 1969.
Schuerholz, originally hired by Tallis, took over as GM shortly after the 1981 season ended and oversaw efforts that culminated in 1985 with the team's first World Series championship. Later instrumental in Atlanta's amazing string of 11 straight division titles, Schuerholz is also a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Want to read more about these Royals legends? Then check out our Patrick Glancy's excellent in-depth story about them.
Also on tap are Quirk Day, a Quirk Day Slap Koozie giveaway for the first 10,000 stadium entrants (must be at least 21 years of age), and a Gamer Night event.
As an added treat, the Royals will present their Friday Fireworks show after the game.
Hall of Fame Saturday: Bo Jackson joins the fold
Two-sport star Bo Jackson didn't play long for the Royals, but richly deserves the KC Hall of Fame spot he'll take before Saturday's 3:10 p.m. CDT game against the Guardians. No one who saw Jackson's acumen and incredible power at the plate, his speed on the basepaths, or his remarkable plays in the outfield, will ever forget his unbelievable talent, his style, or his approach to the game.
The Royals will also give out Hawaiian shirts to the first 10,000 fans who enter The K.
Sunday: The Cole Ragans bobblehead
The Royals' action-packed four days end Sunday afternoon with the KC-Cleveland series finale.
Also on tap is another in the club's excellent series of 2024 promotional events — the first 15,000 fans entering the ballpark will receive the much-anticipated Cole Ragans Superhero bobblehead.