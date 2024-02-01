KC Royals: Power ranking AL Central teams ahead of spring training
The AL Central remains the weakest division in baseball. After a massive offseason from the Royals, can they enter the division crown race? Let's look at the power rankings.
By Jacob Milham
As the 2024 MLB season looms on the horizon, the American League Central is buzzing with excitement and anticipation. Teams are jockeying for position, making moves, and trying to find that winning formula. One team that's caught everyone's attention with their offseason hustle is the KC Royals, and general manager J.J. Picollo deserves a tip of the hat.
Picollo didn't just dip his toes in the offseason waters; he cannonballed in, making splashes that are still rippling through the league. The Royals' pitching staff got a serious boost with the signings of Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha. These guys aren't just adding depth; they're bringing experience and a touch of swagger to the mound. Plus, if the season takes an unexpected turn, the Royals can flex with these two as valuable chips.
There are a few moves that could pay off down the road, such as the trade with the Braves that sent Kyle Wright packing. Sure, he's on the shelf for 2024 after shoulder surgery. But it's a gamble that could pay off big for Kansas City down the road. And who could forget Hunter Renfroe? Yeah, he had a bit of a slump last season, but the Royals are banking on him finding his power-hitting groove. A calculated risk that could turn into a jackpot for the team.
Where do the KC Royals stand in the AL Central ahead of spring training?
With pitchers and catchers about to shake off the offseason rust, the AL Central is gearing up for a rollercoaster season. The division was among baseball's worst in 2023 with two 10-loss teams, and the Central doesn't sport top-tier contenders ahead of spring training. Still, five teams will compete for a playoff spot and a division title. Let's rank all five teams and look at who makes a difference in 2024.