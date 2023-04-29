KC Royals: Best promotions at Kauffman Stadium in May
The KC Royals have not had much success in Kauffman Stadium this season, posting a 1-12 record with a -49 run differential at home. The team faces several frustrated fans, with scattered calls for a fire sale on the roster. The Royals are on a three-team road trip right now, finishing against the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins. The team has better performances on the road, with five wins away from Kauffman Stadium this season. If the losing record was not enough to anger fans, visiting Kauffman Stadium to see the team lose has to be even more frustrating.
KC Royals fans will enjoy some diverse promotions in the month of May.
Still, the Royals are offering several promotions throughout the season. The promotions may entice fans just attending for a giveaway, or make attending a game more fiscally possible. The team will need to have some great promotions to draw fans to Kauffman Stadium to watch the last-place Royals this month. After the team started strong on the promotional schedule last month, let's look at May's promotions.
A reminder, here are the recurring ticket offers
- Price Chop Mondays - $10 View Reserved tickets for Monday home games.
- Dollar Dog Night - $1 Hot Dogs every Tuesday home game.
- Royals College Night - $10 View Reserved or Outfield Plaza tickets for Wednesday home games.
- Score 4 Pack - 4 tickets, 4 hotdogs, 4 value sodas or small bottled waters, and a parking pass bundle
-Family 4-Pack - 4 tickets, 4 hotdogs, 4 sodas, and a parking pass. Choose either View Reserved for $50 or Field Plaza seating for $100. Includes special family-oriented activities.
May 2 against Baltimore Orioles
Ticket Offer: Dollar Dog Night
May 3 against Baltimore Orioles
Ticket Offer: College Night, Score 4 Pack
May 4 against Baltimore Orioles
Ticket Offer: Score 4 Pack
May 5 against Oakland Athletics
Theme Ticket: Teachers Night
Theme ticket purchasers will receive a Royals crewneck sweatshirt.
May 6 against Baltimore Orioles
Event: Lorenzo Cain Retirement Celebration
Celebrate World Series Champion Lorenzo Cain with an on-field retirement ceremony.
Theme Ticket: Nurses Night
Theme ticket purchasers will receive a Royals Nurses Night long-sleeve shirt.
May 7 against Oakland Athletics
Ticket Offer: Family 4-Pack
May 8 against Chicago White Sox
Ticket Offer: Family 4-Pack, Price Chop Monday
May 9 against Chicago White Sox
Ticket Offer: Dollar Dog Night
Theme Ticket: Bark at the Park
Purchase a theme ticket to bring your four-legged friend to Kauffman, plus receive a Royals PupLid Dog Cap.
May 10 against Chicago White Sox
Ticket Offer: College Night, Score 4 Pack
May 11 against Chicago White Sox
Event: School Day at The K
Students and teachers can learn about the weather from KSHB 41 meteorologists, meet NASA representatives from the Webb Space Telescope, and more.
May 22 against Detroit Tigers
Ticket Offer: Price Chop Monday, Score 4 Pack
Theme Ticket: Class of 2023 Night
Purchase a theme ticket to receive a customizable “Class Of” jersey.
May 23 against Detroit Tigers
Ticket Offer: Price Chop Monday, Score 4 Pack
Theme Ticket: Gamer Night
Purchase a theme ticket to receive a special edition Sluggerrr game controller holder.
May 24 against Detroit Tigers
Ticket Offer: College Nights, Score 4 Pack
Event: Heart & Stroke Awareness Night
May 27 against Washington Nationals
Event: Faith Night
Following the conclusion of the game, there will faith based programming, including performances by local church choirs.
May 28 against Washington Nationals
Ticket Offer: Family 4-Pack