KC Royals News: New roster moves, managers, and more
Some Kansas City-related news to start the week.
The KC Royals made official late Monday morning what several sources began reporting Sunday — they've recalled pitcher Jonathan Bowlan from Triple-A Omaha. The righthander will start tonight against Toronto, filling the rotation spot of Alec Marsh, who's on the Injured List with an elbow contusion.
To make room on the active roster for Bowlan, who made his brief major league debut late last September, the club returned reliever Will Klein to Omaha. Klein temporarily replaced Marsh over the weekend and, in his own big league debut and only appearance, retired all three batters he faced in Detroit Sunday afternoon.
Could 2 former KC Royals be on managerial hot seats?
Chris Getz, once a Kansas City infielder and now the general manager of the woeful White Sox, has made a habit of bringing former Royals players and front office personnel into his fold. Now, it isn't inconceivable that he might have to consider letting an ex-Royal go.
Despite surprisingly (if not shockingly) sweeping the Rays over the weekend, Getz's club remains one of the worst in the majors with a 6-22 record. Former Royal bench coach Pedro Grifol is 67-123 (.353) since taking over Chicago's managerial reins last season, so a change in the Sox dugout wouldn't be a bombshell.
Also having a terrible season is Colorado, whose manager, Bud Black, pitched seven seasons with the Royals during his 15-year major league career. His Rockies are 7-21, and he's 483-577 since taking over the club in 2017. Colorado is a patient club, but how long Black will last remains to be seen.
Some former Royals players are on the move
Former Kansas City reliever Richard Lovelady is back in the major leagues. The Cubs called him up Sunday.
Reliever Nick Wittgren, who was 1-0 with a 4.97 ERA in 27 games for the Royals last year, is joining the Minnesota organization after inking a minor league deal Friday. The Twins assigned him to Double-A Wichita.
And as we noted Sunday in our look at how several players who were Royals in 2023 are doing elsewhere, the White Sox have promoted Brad Keller from Triple-A Charlotte.