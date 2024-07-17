KC Royals News: MLB All-Star Game, a new trade, an injury, and a break
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the latest iteration of the majors' Midsummer Classic and in which KC Royals representatives Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez, Seth Lugo, and Cole Ragans all saw action, is in the books. The American League beat the National League 5-3 to avenge the loss the AL suffered last year.
Shortstop Witt and catcher Perez both went 0-for-1, Ragans pitched a scoreless one-hit inning, Lugo struck out one and yielded a pair of hits but no runs in his inning, and Perez caught both KC hurlers.
But Tuesday's Kansas City news wasn't limited to the Royal All-Stars' exploits.
The KC Royals made a trade with a National League club Tuesday
The Omaha Storm Chasers, KC's Triple-A affiliate, closed out its pre-All-Star Break schedule Sunday night with a 6-3 victory over Toledo. His two-inning stint in the game also appears to have ended reliever pitcher Jesús Tinoco's short tenure with the Kansas City organization — Chicago Sun-Times Cubs beat writer Maddie Lee reported Tuesday that the Cubs acquired him from the Royals for cash considerations.
The Royal signed Tinoco, who's pitched in the majors for Colorado, Miami, and Texas, to a free agent deal less than a month ago. He didn't make it to Kansas City, but was 0-0 with a 4.05 ERA and one save in six games for Omaha. He struck out 10 and walked only one in 6.2 innings.
MJ Melendez landed on the Injured List Tuesday
The ankle Melendez sprained against Boston at Fenway Park Sunday will keep the Royals' left fielder out of action until at least late next week. The club moved Melendez to the 10-day Injured List Tuesday, but the transfer from the active roster is retroactive to July 15.
If all goes well, Melendez could be back in action when, after a day off, the club opens a three-game home series with the Cubs July 26.
Melendez is slashing .192/.257/.385 with 11 homers and 29 RBI in 85 games. He's been looking better lately, though — in 10 July games, he's hitting .273, has homered three times and driven in five runs, and is slugging .606.
As of this writing, the team hasn't announced who'll replace Melendez on the roster.
The KC Royals are off until Friday
While the All-Star Game delayed the All-Star Break for Witt, Perez, Lugo, and Ragans, the rest of the Royals started theirs immediately after completing Sunday's game in Boston. The club won't reconvene until Friday evening when they welcome the White Sox to Kauffman Stadium to open a nine-game homestand.
Kansas City will play three with the Sox, three with Arizona, and three with the Cubs before heading to Chicago for another trio of games with the White Sox.
The third-place Royals trail American League Central-leading Cleveland by seven games and second-place Minnesota by 2.5; they're two games behind the Red Sox in the race for the AL's third and final Wild Card spot.