The KC Royals signed a new relief pitcher Tuesday
The bullpen did its job Monday night for the KC Royals. Charged with protecting a 4-1 lead to begin the seventh inning against Miami, Chris Stratton retired the Marlins in order, John Schreiber struck out two and didn't surrender a run in the eighth, and James McArthur, who seems to be bouncing back this month, picked up his club-leading 13th save with a three-up, three-down ninth.
That the pen performed so well was most welcome. Manager Matt Quatraro's relief corps hasn't been as good lately as it was earlier this season; in fact, his bullpen's 4.37 ERA was the American League's fifth-highest going into Tuesday's play, and its .257 OBA and 1.42 WHIP were both the second-worst in the league. To say the unit needs some work states the painful obvious.
Presumably looking for help, and just a day after making several other roster moves, the Royals brought a new reliever into the fold Tuesday — the club signed right-hander Jesús Tinoco, late of the Rangers, to a minor league deal and immediately placed him on Triple-A Omaha's roster.
Who is the organization's newest reliever?
A veteran of 12 professional seasons after signing an international free agent contract with Toronto late in 2011, Tinoco broke into the majors with the Rockies in 2019 and went 0-3 with a save and 4.74 ERA in 24 appearances. He pitched for both Colorado and Miami in 2020, for Colorado again the following season, and for Texas in 2022 and this year.
The Rangers handed Kansas City its first series sweep last weekend, but Tinoco wasn't in a position to contribute — Texas designated him for assignment five days before the Royals arrived in Arlington and, after the Rangers tried to outright him to Triple-A Round Rock, he opted for free agency.
The Rangers' decision to DFA Tinoco was understandable. He'd given up nine runs, walked seven, and allowed two homers in 10 innings.
Now 0-3, 4.58 in 57 major league games, Tinoco's control is a concern; his 5.52 career BB/9, which is actually lower than this season's 6.30, is simply too high.
Tinoco relies primarily on a slider, but is also throwing a four-seamer, sinker and changeup.
Will Royals fans see Tinoco in a Royals uniform this season? Don't bet against it — they wouldn't have signed him if they didn't believe he has the potential to help.