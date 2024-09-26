KC Royals News: Michael Lorenzen's early exit, Arizona Fall League, Omaha thriller

The KC Royals are breathing a sigh of relief after Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Washington Nationals. While the score may not suggest a blowout, the Royals looked more like their old selves, securing another series victory. With a staff shutout, timely hitting, and electric defense, Kansas City outplayed Washington in every facet of the game.

But it did not come without some worry.

KC Royals see a short start from Michael Lorenzen in return

Veteran pitcher Michael Lorenzen, making his first start this month, exited the game in the third inning after only 28 pitches. The righty signalled to the dugout for the trainer after tossing a pitch, and ultimately walked off the field following the visit. Thankfully, Kansas City cobbled together a quality pitching outing, thanks to five relievers only allowing two hits and striking out five.

This was Lorenzen's first outing since Aug. 27, where he suffered a strained left hamstring that landed him on the 15-day IL. He did suffer a setback after two rehab starts with Royals minor-league affiliates but joined Kansas City on the road trip after a successful simulated outing. The Royals announced via social media that Lorenzen exited "with lower body fatigue as a precaution."

According to MLB.com's Anne Rogers, the shorter outing from Lorenzen "was planned," and he is still available out of the bullpen after appropriate rest. Bally Sports Kansas City caught up with Lorenzen following the game, and he seemed calm and collected following his outing.

Lorenzen gives an update after an early exit in his first start back from the IL: "I could tell my leg reached its limit, and I didn't want to push it. ... I could tell it's at its end for the day so we'll just call it a day and live to fight another one." #Royals pic.twitter.com/FHgqf7fxip — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) September 26, 2024

While the severity remains vague, Kansas City is hoping Lorenzen returns for the probable postseason race. Kansas City's magic number dropped further on Wednesday, and go for a series sweep Thursday afternoon.

Top KC Royals prospect, others heads to Arizona Fall League

If you’re not a prospect enthusiast, it’s easy to overlook the Arizona Fall League each year. The developmental league often overlaps with postseason action, and most baseball fans are naturally drawn to the World Series race. However, the Arizona Fall League has featured several future Hall of Famers and All-Stars, making any appearance a potential endorsement for the attending players.

MLB announced the rosters for the league's six clubs, with which Royals prospects will don a Surprise Saguaros uniform. The headline attendee, for the entire league, not just the Royals, is first baseman Jac Caglianone. MLB Pipeline's 15th-best prospect is the highest-ranked player in the Arizona Fall League, leading a field of fourteen Top 100 prospects.

Rasing Royals announced the entire Royals representation via social media on Wednesday.

These nine are heading to the desert to compete for the Surprise Saguaros in the prestigious Arizona Fall League!



Opening Night is Oct. 7!#RaisingRoyals 🧱x🧱 pic.twitter.com/AoFyo9zyjO — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) September 25, 2024

KC Royals Triple-A affiliate win Game 2 in dramatic fashion

Kansas City's Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers, faced postseason elimination on Wednesday night against the Columbus Clippers. The two teams clashed in the second game of the International League Championship Series at Werner Park, with a thrilling finish.

Utilityman Nate Eaton tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, injecting new energy into the fans in attendance. Outfielder Tyler Gentry then kept the game tied with a clutch throw to home plate, setting up Omaha for a potential lead in the 10th inning. However, an errant bunt spoiled Omaha’s scoring chances.

Columbus took a 4-3 lead in the 11th, but the Storm Chasers had the last laugh. Catcher Brian O'Keefe tied the game with an RBI single, and infielder Nick Pratto kept Omaha’s season alive with a deep sacrifice fly to center field. Broadcaster Nicholas Badders and the Omaha faithful erupted as outfielder Drew Waters crossed home plate as the winning run.

SEE YOU TOMORROW!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/C2HTgGcPSy — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) September 26, 2024

