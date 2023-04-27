KC Royals News: Danger lurks, some grumblings, and hot prospects
Could the KC Royals use some of the hot hitters working at Triple-A Omaha?
After Wednesday's loss to Arizona, a defeat attributable almost exclusively to their scoring no runs, scraping together only five hits (none for extra bases), leaving seven men on base, and going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, the Royals remain at or near the bottom of too many critical offensive categories. No major league team has a worse OBP or walks less than Kansas City, only two teams have scored fewer runs or collected fewer hits, and only two have worse batting averages or slugging percentages.
The individual numbers aren't much better. Although newcomer Matt Duffy is hitting .359 (14-for-39) Vinnie Pasquantino is slashing .284/.376/.500 with four homers after a slow start, and Bobby Witt Jr.'s average is .312 over his last 15 games, too many of the other Royal hitters aren't producing.
Obviously, the club needs help at the plate; with the big league roster providing so little, perhaps the Royals should seriously consider calling up one or more of Omaha's hot bats.
Samad Taylor, the versatile gem the club picked up from Toronto in last summer's Whit Merrifield trade, comes immediately to mind. After his 3-for-4 night against Nashville Wednesday, he's slashing .333/.400/.488 and has 11 steals and two homers in 20 games. He can play second base, shortstop, third, and every outfield position.
Or how about catcher-first baseman Logan Porter? He's been outstanding at the plate this year and throughout his minor league career, leads the Storm Chasers in home runs with five, and boasts a .306/.375/.694 14-game line and a 1.069 OPS.
Then there's infielder Maikel Garcia, sure to make his way to Kansas City at some point this season, who's hitting .274 with a .394 OBP.