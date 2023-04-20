Logan Porter, an unranked KC Royals prospect, among MiLB's best hitters
The KC Royals fanbase is rightfully punting on this team already in the 2023 season. That's what happens they own one of the MLB's worst records before May and are more than 10 games below .500 already. While everyone knew this was going to be a transition year for the Royals and the wins might not be many, fans at least wanted a competitive baseball team. That has not been the case for fans to see, as evident by a 1-11 record and a -40 scoring differential at home. But if fans want to see some better offensive output, they only need to look at Omaha Storm Chasers batter Logan Porter.
KC Royals minor-leaguer Logan Porter has risen from undrafted status to deserving a spot in Kansas City's lineup.
Porter, a nondrafted free agent signed by Kansas City in 2018, has long gone under the radar as a viable prospect. After all, not many undrafted free agents turn into impactful major-league players down the road. But Porter has done everything he can to climb towards The Show.
Porter had one game above the rookie-ball level before the 2021 season but ascended through the system in a quick fashion. After the pandemic canceled the 2020 season, Porter debuted in High-A Quad Cities. By the end of 2022, he was a regular at Triple-A Omaha. Even the most lauded Royals prospects do not ascend that quickly, much less with the success Porter had. His .442 OBP led all qualified Royals minor leaguers, while his BA and OPS ranked second as well. At the plate, Porter was the full package. His .918 OPS ranked sixth among all qualified minor-league catchers, no matter the level.
It looks like Porter took his 2022 performance, doubled it and passed it on to 2023. So far, the 27-year-old Porter has a .351 BA, .405 OBP, and a staggering 1.270 OPS in Triple-A. He leads the Storm Chasers in nearly every offensive category, including his five home runs in ten games.
He is not just a standout in Werner Park, though. Among all qualified International League catchers, Porter leads the group in SLG, OPS, home runs, and more. Porter is absolutely clobbering the ball for Omaha in 2023. While his defensive position is uncertain (454 innings at first base, 306 innings at catcher in 2022), his prowess at the plate is undeniable.
Porter has a great story as well, linking him and the Royals back to his hometown of Surprise, Arizona. After working in the team's clubhouse during high school, Porter ended up being a non-roster invitee for the Royals two years in a row. If fans need a reprieve from the lifeless Royals offense, tune into Porter's plate appearances for the Storm Chasers. You will not regret it.