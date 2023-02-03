KC Royals News: Club regains starter, chops reliever from roster
Only two questions remained unanswered when recent reports indicated the KC Royals were bringing back Zack Greinke: when would his second reunion with the club in as many years become official, and how would Kansas City clear space for him on its 40-man roster?
The Royals, who've been quite transactional lately, resolved both those loose ends Friday morning.
The club formally announced Greinke's signing and the designation for assignment of relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz, who joined the team only last August in a cash-for-player deal with Seattle.
Because the Royals began the day with 41 players on the 40-man, dropping one was required to enable them to add Greinke.
How much will the KC Royals pay Zack Greinke? What's next for Anthony Misiewicz?
Not surprisingly, and other than its one-season length, Kansas City didn't disclose all the terms of Greinke's new contract. But New York Post baseball writer Jon Heyman reported this:
That makes Greinke's 2023 base salary $4.5 million less than his 2022 KC base, but gives him the opportunity to ultimately make $3 million more than that by meeting performance targets.
Despite twice spending time on the Injured List, Greinke started 26 games for the Royals last season. He won only four times against nine losses, but his 3.68 ERA was his lowest since the combined 2.93 he posted with Arizona and Houston in 2019. And he issued only 27 walks in 137 innings (1.77 BB/9).
Whether this season, which will be Greinke's 20th in the majors, turns out to be his last remains to be seen. He's 39, but will undoubtedly begin the campaign in the KC starting rotation.
Misiewicz, on the other hand, will spend at least some time in the baseball purgatory that is the DFA list. The Royals have seven days to trade him; barring a deal, they can keep him and assign him to the minors only if he clears waivers.
After a shaky start following the August deal with Seattle, Misiewicz settled in and pitched well for Kansas City: in the final 12 of his 15 appearances, he had a 2.13 ERA. His chances to return in 2023 seemed good.
But numbers of another kind apparently caught up with Misiewicz. He's a lefthander and additions the club's been making through the winter made him the ninth southpaw on the Royals' 40-man roster. That rendered a lefty the most logical choice for a cut.
